In a bid to check crop insurance fraud, U.P. employs 4 agencies to enhance agriculture data accuracy with AI, ML

LUCKNOW Crop insurance frauds that persistently emerge in Uttar Pradesh, such as the recent case in which approximately 8,000 farmers have purportedly claimed crop insurance without planting any crops or deceitfully inflated their cultivation area to obtain increased insurance coverage benefits in various districts, may soon become a thing of the past.

Conversely, genuine farmers may find it more convenient to expedite the settlement of their crop insurance claims in a transparent manner, ensuring accurate compensation that corresponds to their actual crop losses due to natural calamities.

The Uttar Pradesh government has enlisted the services of four prominent private agencies to harness cutting-edge technologies based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Remote Sensing (RS) to compile and continuously update vital agricultural data pertaining to land use, crop coverage, crop health, and yield estimates in the state.

“The groundbreaking project’s objective is not limited to curbing fraudulent insurance claims and ensuring the swift settlement of legitimate claims,” stated Jay Prakash Singh, the technical coordinator of the World Bank-funded Uttar Pradesh Diversified Project (UPDASP). “This project, set to roll out in all districts very soon, offers numerous other benefits.”

“The four companies, chosen through a competitive bidding process, were also recently issued letters of comfort by the Agriculture Production Commissioner and UPDASP Chief, Manjo Kumar Singh,” he added.

The firms awarded the contract in U.P. include Agribazaar Technology Pvt Ltd, Mumbai; Leads Connect Services Pvt Ltd, Noida; RMSI Pvt Ltd Lead Bidder, Noida; and Satsure Analytics India Pvt Ltd, Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh. While the first three companies have been allocated 19 districts each to operate at the village panchayat level, the fourth has been assigned 18 districts.

Under the longstanding traditional system, lekhpal, a basic employee of the revenue department, is responsible for reporting crop area and yield estimates for various crops in each village panchayat under their jurisdiction. However, an anonymous agriculture department official revealed, “This randomised reporting, often based on guesswork, does not consistently yield accurate and reliable data.”

To overcome this limitation, UPDASP, the state’s nodal agency for the formation, implementation, and monitoring of agriculture diversification efforts in Uttar Pradesh, invited bids to select expert agencies capable of accurately forecasting and utilizing land cover, crop acreage, and crop yield at the village level across all 75 districts, employing advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and remote sensing.

The four selected agencies are tasked with creating a system for estimating acreage and yield for specific crops grown in agriculture and horticulture in the state. They will also utilise advanced technology to map land use categories, including crop coverage, wasteland, forest, plantation, built-up urban areas, water bodies, and other classifications based on land utilisation.

“This ambitious project will facilitate data-driven decision-making,” Singh emphasized. “The state government will establish a digital infrastructure that enables real-time crop acreage and yield estimations for agriculture, horticulture, and plantations using satellite-based remote sensing technologies, ensuring the provision of accurate agricultural statistics.”

“In addition to crop acreage estimation, the agencies will produce sowing and harvesting progress reports every 30 days, commencing from the beginning of the growing season. They will also generate crop health reports every 30 days, allowing for the early detection of crop diseases, prompt action, and the minimisation of crop losses,” Singh elaborated.

