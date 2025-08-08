Dharamshala , In a major crackdown on unruly parking, Kangra District Police issued 218 challans for illegal parking across the district in a day, police said on Thursday. In a day, 218 challans issue in Dharamshala for illegal parking

During the 24-hour drive that ended on Wednesday, a large majority of vehicle fined included those parked along the roads, especially in high-traffic areas.

The police have raised concerns that haphazard roadside parking is not only disrupting smooth traffic flow but also posing serious safety risks to pedestrians and motorists alike. The situation is particularly alarming in McLeodganj, a key tourist hub, where narrow roads and heavy footfall already strain the local traffic system.

"Disorderly roadside parking is a punishable offence under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988," the police said, adding that surveillance through Intelligent Traffic Management System has been intensified and offenders are now being penalized with challans, vehicle seizure, and other legal actions.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kangra Hitesh Lakhanpal said, "Under the Safe City initiative of the Smart City Project, we have installed six ITMS units in Dharamshala to monitor traffic violations round-the-clock."

"More systems are in the pipeline, and traffic lights have already been set up in McLeodganj, with more intersections identified for signalization and road widening", he added.

However, the enforcement drive has also drawn criticism from citizens, who argue that the lack of adequate parking facilities has left them with no choice.

"The police should focus on vehicles that are abandoned or permanently parked for weeks with tarpaulins. Regular visitors and shopkeepers should not be unnecessarily penalized," said a local businessman Sansar Chand.

Retired administrative officer Lalit Kumar said that "When the administration permits commercial establishments in residential areas without providing parking infrastructure, roadside parking becomes inevitable. Penalizing people under such circumstances is unjust."

The police have urged citizens to strictly follow traffic rules, cooperate with enforcement efforts, and use only designated parking areas for their vehicles to help maintain order and safety on the roads.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.