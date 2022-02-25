Home / Cities / Others / In a first, Palghar to get a taste of Mahabaleshwar strawberries
others

In a first, Palghar to get a taste of Mahabaleshwar strawberries

What started as an experiment turned out to be a profitable venture for a farmer couple in Palghar district
Strawberries grown at Mokhada in Palghar district are sold for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>250 per kg. HT Photo
Strawberries grown at Mokhada in Palghar district are sold for 250 per kg. HT Photo
Published on Feb 25, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRam Parmar, Palghar

What started as an experiment turned out to be a profitable venture for a farmer couple in Palghar district.

Bhagirath Bhusara and his wife have successfully grown the famous strawberries of Mahabaleshwar in their 9,500 square feet farm at Mokhada. They are selling the fruit at 250 per kg, and orders are pouring in from Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot and other cities in Gujarat, besides Mumbai.

The couple took up the strawberry cultivation under the state government’s ‘Vikel Te Pikel’ scheme wherein farmers are encouraged to experiment with different crops other than sticking to only rice. The objective is to stop migration of labourers to other areas in search of work.

Usually, strawberries are cultivated in the cooler climes in Mahabaleshwar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

“The red soil in Palghar is not conducive to grow the fruit, but I decided to experiment on my small patch of farmland at Kutch,” Bhagirath said.

The duo visited Mahabaleshwar in November 2021 and bought strawberry plants. “I used my basic knowledge of farming as I found out that strawberries needed less water. So, I used drip irrigation invented in Israel, and that brought good results,” he said.

In January alone, the couple produced a yield of nearly 300kg and also found a good market. “The Mahabaleshwar variety of strawberry weighs around 25gm to 30gm each, but my juicy fruit weighs 85gm to 90gm,” he said.

Premdas Rathod, agriculture officer, said such an experiment is encouraging and they always support such ventures. “Four years ago, the Bhusaras had also grown mogra flowers.”

The areas of Jawhar, Mokhada, Wada, Vikramgadh, Dahanu, and Talasari see migration of farmers and if they take innovative steps in agriculture, it will help tackle the problem, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out