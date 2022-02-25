In a first, Palghar to get a taste of Mahabaleshwar strawberries

What started as an experiment turned out to be a profitable venture for a farmer couple in Palghar district.

Bhagirath Bhusara and his wife have successfully grown the famous strawberries of Mahabaleshwar in their 9,500 square feet farm at Mokhada. They are selling the fruit at ₹250 per kg, and orders are pouring in from Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot and other cities in Gujarat, besides Mumbai.

The couple took up the strawberry cultivation under the state government’s ‘Vikel Te Pikel’ scheme wherein farmers are encouraged to experiment with different crops other than sticking to only rice. The objective is to stop migration of labourers to other areas in search of work.

Usually, strawberries are cultivated in the cooler climes in Mahabaleshwar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

“The red soil in Palghar is not conducive to grow the fruit, but I decided to experiment on my small patch of farmland at Kutch,” Bhagirath said.

The duo visited Mahabaleshwar in November 2021 and bought strawberry plants. “I used my basic knowledge of farming as I found out that strawberries needed less water. So, I used drip irrigation invented in Israel, and that brought good results,” he said.

In January alone, the couple produced a yield of nearly 300kg and also found a good market. “The Mahabaleshwar variety of strawberry weighs around 25gm to 30gm each, but my juicy fruit weighs 85gm to 90gm,” he said.

Premdas Rathod, agriculture officer, said such an experiment is encouraging and they always support such ventures. “Four years ago, the Bhusaras had also grown mogra flowers.”

The areas of Jawhar, Mokhada, Wada, Vikramgadh, Dahanu, and Talasari see migration of farmers and if they take innovative steps in agriculture, it will help tackle the problem, he added.