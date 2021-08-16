In fight against Covid, UP’s Balua village caught between two districts

LUCKNOW In their fight against Covid, the natives of Balua village are caught between Gorakhpur and Maharajganj districts.

Reason: For development projects, welfare schemes and administrative works, villagers visit the tehsil office in Campeerganj town of Gorakhpur district, but for health services they have to go to the community health centre at Dhani town in Maharajganj district, said the newly elected gram pradhan.

Located in Campeerganj tehsil area (50km north of Gorakhpur), Balua village was in the headlines after detection of 17 fresh Covid cases on August 12. Though cases are on the decline in Uttar Pradesh, the sudden Covid surge in this sleepy village drew the state government’s attention and medical teams were rushed to launch containment drive.

Interestingly, the village is located in Gorakhpur district, but the health team was sent from the neighbouring Maharajganj district.

Newly elected gram pradhan Sambhu said around 8,000 residents of Balua village are trapped in “an administrative dichotomy.” Health care services in 28 villages, including Balua village in Gorakhpur district, are run by the Maharajganj district administration, he said.

“When the spread of Covid was reported in the village, we were virtually tossed between the two districts. The officers of Gorakhpur administration told us that health teams from Maharajganj district will launch the treatment, sample collection and contact tracing drive, whereas the officers of the Maharajganj district said that the village is located in Gorakhpur district, it’s the responsblity of the Gorakhpur health department to launch the containment drive,” he said.

Medicine distribution and sample collection were delayed. Finally, the health team from the CHC in Dhani town in Maharajganj launched the health services, door-to-door survey and Covid vaccination drive,” said Sambhu.

“We are facing the problem since 1989, when Maharajganj district was carved out of Gorakhpur. The area faces flood fury and outbreak of encephalitis every year. While relief and rescue operation operations are carried out by the Gorakhpur administration, the treatment to sick children is provided by the Maharajganj administration,” he added.

“The Campeerganj health centre is 11 km away, but we have to cross river Rapti to visit the Dhani health centre in Maharajganj district located 20 km from the village. For over two decades, we have been demanding that health services to the 28 villages be provided by the Gorakhpur health department. We are getting mere assurances from the MPs, MLAs and officers,” said Sambhu.

Chief medical officer, Maharajganj, Dr AK Srivastava said no fresh Covid cases have been reported in Balua village after August 12. “Health workers had collected 1,000 samples for laboratory test (between Aug 8 and 12) under the contact tracing drive. The reports of the samples were negative while medical kits have been distributed among the people who tested positive earlier and staying in home isolation under constant surviellance of health teams. A health team is camping in the village to organize the Covid vaccination drive,” he said.

Dr Sudhakar Pandey, CMO, Gorakhpur said after report of Covid cases an alert was sounded in the Campeeragnaj tehsil area. “The district health department is monitoring the situation. There is large migration of people to various parts of the country from the area and health teams are collecting details of people arriving from Mumbai, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Punjab where the spurt Covid has been reported,” he said.