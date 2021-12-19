In Goa, more than half of legislators switched sides since 2017

On Friday, when independent legislator Rohan Khaunte resigned and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he became the 21st legislator to switch sides since 2017, a sort of record in itself. More than 50% of Goa’s 40-legislators find themselves in a different political party from which they were elected in the last assembly polls 2017.

The biggest beneficiary of these defections has been the BJP which saw its numbers grow from 13 -- its lowest tally in an assembly poll since 1999 when it won ten seats -- to 27 at the time it persuaded ten legislators from the Congress and two from the MGP to switch sides to the BJP.

In recent months, three legislators -- one each from the Congress, the Goa Forward and an independent - have resigned and switched to the BJP with the expectation that they will be offered the party’s tickets for the upcoming polls.

The BJP has lost only one -- its Cortalim MLA Alina Saldanha to the Aam Aadmi Party.

The biggest loser has been the congress whose strength in the Goa Legislative Assembly currently stands at three with the only upside being the party’s expected alliance with the Goa Forward Party that has also been able to bring independent legislator Prasad Gaonkar on board. Added to the mix is the Trinamool Congress (TMC) which has within its ranks two legislators who were elected in 2017.

“This is a normal scenario in Goa. There are very few people like me who have not changed political parties and we are stuck where we are. This is happening because the public wants their MLA to be in power and every MLA runs where he presumes power will be there. This essentially happens because everybody expects their MLA to be in power that’s why everybody is shifting sides,” former MLA and member of the now nearly defunct United Goans Democratic Party Radharao Gracias, said.

Gracias, known for his cynical view on politics, referred to Goa’s tumultuous past in the 1990s when the state saw 13 chief ministers assume the chair between 1990 and 2002 - the shortest being Churchill Alemao who was the chief minister for a mere 18 days - and legislators frequently changed sides the pulled the run under each other’s feet and various political formations were formed and dissipated.

One would think the situation changed especially since it is more than 15 years since Goa was last brought under president’s rule (back in 2005) but Digambar Kamat of the Congress, who was chief minister between 2007 and 2012, remains the only chief minister in the history of Goa as a state to complete a full five-year term as Chief Minister.

Gracias admits the current system has left the voter bewildered.

“People are moving from anywhere to anywhere. People are joining and moving away from all parties. So probably sometime will have to pass before we can know at least what will happen because we do not know who will be with whom, when,” Gracias said.

Political commentator Adv Cleofato Almeida Coutinho struck a more sombre tone cautioning that, if allowed to continue, the very system of partisan politics will cease to have any meaning.

“When the Congress lost 10 MLAs to the BJP, people were saying that the Congress should put an end to this menace (of defections bereft of ideology) and opt for loyal faces. Today, those same people are saying that the Congress is not playing it smart,” Coutinho said.

“If this is allowed to continue, then the very system of partisan politics should be under threat. The Election Commission should step in to ensure that a candidate is allowed to represent a party only if he has spent a certain amount of time in the party -- three years or more,” he added.

The Congress for its part has assured that it has once and for all shut its door on those who have deserted the party in favour of the BJP assuring that they will not take them back even if they wished to come back.

Former Goa chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar of the BJP, who has indicated that he is keen to protect not just his political turf but his ‘ideology’ from his local political rival Dayanand Sopte who joined the BJP from the Congress said that the “voter is wise enough to see through what’s going on.”

Asked if we have now entered an era where ideology no longer matters in politics, Parsekar said that this question would be better answered by those who are “swearing at the BJP one day and joining the party the next.”

Political analysts fear that the practice of frequent party jumping will lead to disenchantment among voters and possibly a lower voter turnout for a state that has been regularly crossing the 80% voting percentage mark.

“I fail to understand how these MLAs jump from one party to another even after bad-mouthing the party they jump to. How and why do they even think of becoming ministers if they want to mess around with the people of Goa,” Gabel Mascarenhas, a working professional said.