In Gorakhpur, thousands of devotees offer ‘araghya’ to setting sun

On the auspicious occasion of Chhath puja, thousands of devotees offered the first ‘araghya’ to the setting sun on Sunday evening on the banks of prominent rivers in the district.

After fasting without water for around 36 hours and standing in knee deep water, the devotees will now offer second araghya to the rising sun on Monday morning to mark the end of four-day Chhath puja.

Earlier in the day, clean and beautifully decorated ghats welcomed the devotees who reached there in clusters singing folk songs. The markets of Ghanta ghar, Raptinagar, Asuran crossing, Surajkund and Padri Bazar were all decked up with colourful stalls of fruits and flowers and puja items.

Office-bearer of Surajkund Dham Samiti, Pushpendra Tiwari said that community participation is significant in Chhath festival. He claimed that along with municipal corporation employees, local people had also helped in cleaning the ghats of Surajkund Dham. He further said that it was the only puja in which offering was made to the Sun God, both during sunset and sunrise.

Moreover, the district and police administration have made proper arrangements of light and mobile toilets around the ghats. NDRF and PAC personnel have been deployed on duty to control the rush of devotees and prevent them from crossing the barricades erected around the river banks.

NDRF officer Gautam Gupta said that they needed to be extra cautious due to high water level in the rivers. District police also restricted traffic movement near ghats while necessary services continued through diverted routes.