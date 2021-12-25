In Kejriwal’s five promises for state, security, policing and tackling drugs

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arwind Kejriwal on Friday gave five guarantees for providing peaceful atmosphere and eradicate drugs in Punjab.

“Our first step will be to ensue corruption-free recruitment of police officers in the state. Efficient and honest police officers will be given important postings so that a peaceful atmosphere is created,” he said, addressing a rally at Hanuman Chowk in Gurdaspur. He claimed there will be no interference of any MLA or political leader in the working of the state police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Copies of FIRs registered in police stations will not be sent to the houses of the MLAs concerned. Former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh had conducted probe in Bargari sacrilege incident, but his report was not taken seriously. If he was allowed to work without any interference and with honesty, there would have been no more incidents of sacrilege in Punjab. Honest police officers are not given important postings,” Kejriwal alleged.

As his second promise, Kejriwal said all important cases, including Bargari sacrilege and the cases of bomb blasts, will be probed thoroughly. As his third promise, Kejriwla claimed that the border security will be intensified.

“We will protect the border so that no terrorist would enter in the state. We will also ensure that there would be no smuggling of drugs from across the border,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will provide the best technology to the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab police to tackle the threat of drones being used for smuggling of narcotics and weapons from across the border. During our government’s tenure, the BSF and police will not face any problem while gunning down the drones,” Kejriwal said, adding that his 5th promise was the creation of a separate police force to protect all gurdwaras, deras, temples and masjids of Punjab.

“I was saddened after hearing the news of Ludhiana bomb blast. Why do such incidents happen before elections. Those who committed sacrilege in 2015 are still roaming freely and no justice has been done in the past more than five years. If the masterminds of 2015 sacrilege had given strict punishment, there would be no incident of sacrilege,” he claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He claimed that if voted to power, the AAP government would free the state of the drug menace in six months. “If people want good schools in Punjab, they should vote for us. Teachers of Punjab also want to change the atmosphere of Punjab schools, but the government is not supportive.