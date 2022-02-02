In poll season, ‘Netas’ make beeline for astrologers in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: As political fever continues to rise in the state for the upcoming assembly elections and nominations for the fifth phase of polling going on from Tuesday (Mauni Amavasya), various candidates, including those whose names have been finalised by their respective political parties as well as the ones waiting for tickets, are reaching out to the astrologers along with the voters.

Finding out the auspicious date, time, clothes, vehicle, direction for filing nomination according to their Kundali are being given importance by these leaders. By showing their horoscopes, they are also looking for a way to remove the Mahadasha of Rahu kaal or Mangal dosh (inauspiciousness).

Before filling the nomination, they are also preparing to perform Abhishekam and religious rituals so that there is no obstacle in their victory.

According to the director of Utthan Jyotish Sansthan, Pt Diwakar Tripathi ‘Purvanchali’, “Seeking information about the auspicious time for nomination is the foremost query of the candidates. They are asking about the best Mahurt (auspicious timing) to submit their nomination”.

Along with this, the details of panchak (considered to be inauspicious) is also being enquired while selecting the time of filing nomination. According to the birth ascendant and birth sign in the Kundali, rituals are also being conducted to increase auspiciousness and bring good luck to them, he said.

He informed, “Leaders are even asking about the colour of kurta they should wear while going for nomination. Besides, they are also inquiring about some specific questions like in which direction they should stand while handing over the nomination paper to the returning officer and in which vehicle to leave the house etc. Purvanchali adds that there are some leaders who want to know whether they will get the ticket or not.”

He further added, at the same time, there are number of candidates, including both whose names have been finalised or those in the line, are also consulting the astrologers and priests of famous temples of the city for performing Abhishekam for ensuring their victory.

“We cannot divulge the name of the leaders, for whom we are performing rituals, but this is true that almost every Neta (political leader) believes in auspicious timing and astrology,” said Brahmachari Sridharanand of a famous Shiva temple of the city.

“As per the election schedule, the nominations for the fifth phase have started from today and would continue till February 8 and if we see the astrological calculations, the day of Basant Panchami (coming Saturday on February 5) and February 8, would be the two most auspicious days for filing nominations. February 8 is auspicious for Achala Saptami and nomination on this day would be the most fruitful one,” says renowned astrologer from Varanasi, Acharya Hemant Bhaduri.

Along with this, Gupt Navratri would start on February 2, Dhanishta Nakshatra would be on February 6 and February 7 being Daridraharan Shashthi is also auspicious days for nomination, he claimed.