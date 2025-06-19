Shimla, Himachal Pradesh University Vice Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh on Thursday cautioned the staffers of the varsity against any indiscipline when it comes to punctuality in reporting to work. Indiscipline won't be tolerated, employees must report to work on time: HPU VC

Singh said any such insubordination wouldn't be tolerated and all employees ought to report to work on time to diligently perform their duties.

The VC was on a surprise round of the university's administrative block when the warning came keeping in mind the convenience of students who come from all parts of the state, a statement issued by the university said.

During his visit, Singh held deliberations with the staffers and administrative officials, and said if any employee wished to take leave, a prior approval had to be obtained from their reporting managers concerned.

He encouraged the staff members to work with dedication, commitment, and transparency to build a unique identity for the institution and contributing towards the global standards.

Singh motivated the young faculty members to prepare individual research projects and proposals in their respective subjects while collaborating on interdisciplinary research topics to help enhance the scope of advanced research.

He said collaborative big research projects should be designed with a primary focus on green energy and nano technology, disaster management and cyber security.

Singh who met the associate professors and assistant professors from various departments of the university said the university's future role in research and development pivoted on their commitment.

In his opinion, the collective efforts of young researchers would shape the future of research at the university level.

He urged the faculty to prepare research projects in collaboration with reputed nationally recognised research institutions and universities.

Singh held a special meeting with assistant professors from the University Institute of Technology, Faculty of Management Studies, University Institute of Legal Studies, Faculty of Social Sciences, and Faculty of Sciences in the presence of the Director of Prof Nain Jeet Singh Negi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.