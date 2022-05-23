International Day of Yoga: AMU to host events on May 25

As a part of the 100-day countdown for the 8th ‘International Day of Yoga (IDY)’, Aligarh Muslim University will host the events on May 25, the 27th day of the nation-wide campaign scheduled across 100 cities and venues for mass yoga programmes, demonstrations, workshops and seminars.

“AMU will observe the 27th day of the countdown on the theme ‘Unite with Yog’. The university was chosen as the venue by the Ministry of AYUSH,” informed Prof Syed Tariq Murtaza (chairman, department of physical education) in a press conference today.

Speaking to the media, Prof Murtaza added: “In the morning session at the athletics ground of the university, around 1500 to 1600 people are expected to participate in a practical yoga session from 6 am to 7 am and in the general discourses programme on yoga from 7 am to 8 am. The participants will later attend the afternoon programme comprising a workshop-cum discourse from 11 am to 12:30 pm and a hybrid mode webinar from 12:30 pm to 2 pm”.

“The participants will also include students from various madrasas, Ahmadi school for the visually challenged, differently-abled people and residents of old homes and housing facilities for the elderly,” said Prof Murtaza.