International Day of Yoga: AMU to host events on May 25
As a part of the 100-day countdown for the 8th ‘International Day of Yoga (IDY)’, Aligarh Muslim University will host the events on May 25, the 27th day of the nation-wide campaign scheduled across 100 cities and venues for mass yoga programmes, demonstrations, workshops and seminars.
“AMU will observe the 27th day of the countdown on the theme ‘Unite with Yog’. The university was chosen as the venue by the Ministry of AYUSH,” informed Prof Syed Tariq Murtaza (chairman, department of physical education) in a press conference today.
Speaking to the media, Prof Murtaza added: “In the morning session at the athletics ground of the university, around 1500 to 1600 people are expected to participate in a practical yoga session from 6 am to 7 am and in the general discourses programme on yoga from 7 am to 8 am. The participants will later attend the afternoon programme comprising a workshop-cum discourse from 11 am to 12:30 pm and a hybrid mode webinar from 12:30 pm to 2 pm”.
“The participants will also include students from various madrasas, Ahmadi school for the visually challenged, differently-abled people and residents of old homes and housing facilities for the elderly,” said Prof Murtaza.
-
Rita Joshi launches book on her father and former U.P. CM
A book on former U.P. chief minister late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna titled “Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna: A political crusader,” was launched by himy father Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna's'aughter, author and politician Rita Bahuguna Joshi under the banner of Vani Prakashan on Monday at a bookstore in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.
-
AMU PhD scholar attempts suicide, alleges harassment by supervisors
A woman PhD scholar at the Interdisciplinary Brain Research Centre of the Faculty of Medicine in Aligarh Muslim University allegedly attempted suicide because of harassment by her supervisors. Following the allegations, AMU vice-chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor constituted a two-member fact-finding inquiry committee to probe the matter. The committee has been given three days to submit its report, stated the order issued by AMU registrar Abdul Hamid on Monday.
-
Uttar Pradesh logs 122 new Covid cases, 88 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 122 new Covid cases, while 88 patients recovered in the past 24-hours, according to the data from the state health department on Monday. Among the new cases, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 24, Ghaziabad 29, Lucknow 9, Banda 6 and Jhansi 7, according to the state health department data. Till now, a total of 2054361 patients have recovered. In Lucknow, nine people tested positive for Covid while 12 recovered.
-
Rape case: HC seeks details of FIRs against former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Bains
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday asked the Punjab Police to submit details of criminal cases against former state legislator and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, who had moved an anticipatory bail plea in a rape case registered against Bains in Ludhiana last year. Bains had moved the anticipatory bail plea on May 18. The case was registered in July 2021 on a local court's orders.
-
Lucknow administration launches mega traffic awareness drive
District administration on Monday launched a mega traffic awareness drive here in the state capital. As a part of the drive, the district administration on Monday organised a mega road safety awareness event at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in which students from different schools and colleges, along with their teachers participated. The DM also made the students aware of the dos and don'ts of driving.
