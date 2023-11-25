International standard upgradation of CIDCO Kharghar Valley Golf Course

PANVEL: Navi Mumbai is witnessing the realisation of long-expected mega projects, including the initiation of metro services, the upcoming Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), and the green signal for the Uran railway. Adding to this list is the CIDCO Kharghar Valley Golf Course project, which is undergoing an upgrade from a 9-hole to an international standard 18-hole course, with completion expected in December.

Situated in sector 22 of Kharghar, opposite the 80-hectare Central Park. The total area of the course is around 103 hectares amidst the scenic Pandavkada water fall, CIDCO envisioned the golf course project in 2007. The initial phase saw the development of a 9-hole golf course with a par of 36 and 3,572 yards, officially inaugurated by the then union minister Sharad Pawar and then state chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on December 23, 2012.

Opened to the public on January 1, 2013, on a ‘Pay and Play’ basis, the golf course gained popularity. CIDCO, aiming to align with international standards, commissioned and finalised the master plan in July 2021. Renowned golf consultants Golf Design India were involved in designing the 18-hole golf course, with an allocated budget of ₹109.65 crore.

CIDCO’s Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Anil Diggikar, emphasised the importance of having 18 holes to meet international norms. He stated, “The upgradation work is almost complete, and we have targeted December for completion of the project. The Club House work is also progressing and should be ready by May 2025.”

Highlighting the significance of the project, Diggikar mentioned, “This golf course will be an excellent venue for national and international golf tournaments, enhancing Navi Mumbai’s reputation as a sports hub. It will provide a boost to the country’s tourism and generate employment opportunities, thereby improving the standard of living for local residents.”

