Inter-state gang of cyber criminals busted in Prayagraj, 3 arrested

PRAYAGRAJ: With the arrest of three persons, a joint team of Cyber Cell of the district police and Cantonment police claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of cyber criminals, involved in activating SIM cards using the illegally acquired documents, and then selling these to other criminals to commit cybercrimes, said police officials.

Many SIM cards, illegally procured Aadhaar cards, a finger print activation machine, a laptop and ₹24,600 cash were recovered from the arrested criminals, they said.

Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar informed that the three criminals were arrested from Cantonment police station and they were identified as Iqbal Ahmad (30) of Lakhimpur Kheri, Kalish Ahmad (24) of Sitapur and Shailesh Yadav (31) of Lucknow.

“Now efforts are underway to nab Kaleem of Lakhimpur Kheri, Kapil Verma and Ram Murti of Sitapur and Raju Mandal of Murshidabad district of West Bengal. An FIR in this connection has been registered at the cantonment police station,” he said.

According to the SSP, the nabbed accused during interrogation revealed that Iqbal Ahmad, an employee of a known mobile phone company, used to procure these un-activated SIM cards from his distributers at a rate of ₹5 per SIM card. He then used to activate them using illegally procured Aadhaar cards to complet the needed KYC formalities and then used to sell these SIM cards to Kalish Ahmad at a rate of ₹100 to ₹150 per SIM card.

Kalish along with his cohort Kaleem, who has a mobile phone shop, in turn used to activate Paytm using these activated SIM cards through KYC process and then sell it to Shailesh Yadav at a rate of ₹300 to ₹350 per SIM card. Shailesh, who has worked for Paytm in the past, then used to access the GST website and procure PAN card number of people and used to add them to the Paytm accounts which completed the necessary KYC formalities required for increasing the limit of the transactions using them.

Shailesh then used to pass these activated SIM cards with verified Paytm accounts to fellow gang members in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi through couriers for committing cyber frauds.

So far, the arrested persons had confessed to have supplied around 5000 such SIM cards to their fellow gang members, the SSP said.