Home / Cities / Others / Inter-state gang of cyber criminals busted in Prayagraj, 3 arrested
others

Inter-state gang of cyber criminals busted in Prayagraj, 3 arrested

Many SIM cards, illegally procured Aadhaar cards, a finger print activation machine, a laptop and 24,600 cash were recovered from the arrested cyber criminals, say police
Arrested cyber criminals in police custody in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT)
Arrested cyber criminals in police custody in Prayagraj on Saturday. (HT)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: With the arrest of three persons, a joint team of Cyber Cell of the district police and Cantonment police claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of cyber criminals, involved in activating SIM cards using the illegally acquired documents, and then selling these to other criminals to commit cybercrimes, said police officials.

Many SIM cards, illegally procured Aadhaar cards, a finger print activation machine, a laptop and 24,600 cash were recovered from the arrested criminals, they said.

Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar informed that the three criminals were arrested from Cantonment police station and they were identified as Iqbal Ahmad (30) of Lakhimpur Kheri, Kalish Ahmad (24) of Sitapur and Shailesh Yadav (31) of Lucknow.

“Now efforts are underway to nab Kaleem of Lakhimpur Kheri, Kapil Verma and Ram Murti of Sitapur and Raju Mandal of Murshidabad district of West Bengal. An FIR in this connection has been registered at the cantonment police station,” he said.

According to the SSP, the nabbed accused during interrogation revealed that Iqbal Ahmad, an employee of a known mobile phone company, used to procure these un-activated SIM cards from his distributers at a rate of 5 per SIM card. He then used to activate them using illegally procured Aadhaar cards to complet the needed KYC formalities and then used to sell these SIM cards to Kalish Ahmad at a rate of 100 to 150 per SIM card.

Kalish along with his cohort Kaleem, who has a mobile phone shop, in turn used to activate Paytm using these activated SIM cards through KYC process and then sell it to Shailesh Yadav at a rate of 300 to 350 per SIM card. Shailesh, who has worked for Paytm in the past, then used to access the GST website and procure PAN card number of people and used to add them to the Paytm accounts which completed the necessary KYC formalities required for increasing the limit of the transactions using them.

Shailesh then used to pass these activated SIM cards with verified Paytm accounts to fellow gang members in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi through couriers for committing cyber frauds.

So far, the arrested persons had confessed to have supplied around 5000 such SIM cards to their fellow gang members, the SSP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out