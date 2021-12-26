‘ISJK terrorist responsible for killing of ASI in south Kashmir’: Police

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday said that an Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) terrorist, who was involved in the killing of a police officer recently, was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Sunday.

The slain terrorist was identified as Faheem Bhat of Kadipora, Anantnag.

“He had recently joined terror outfit ISJK and was involved in the killing of Martyr ASI (assitant sub inspector) Mohd Ashraf, who was posted at police station Bijbehara,” said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

On Wednesday evening, unidentified terrorists had fired upon Ashraf near police station Bijbehara who succumbed to his injuries.

In the past three days, the security forces have killed six terrorists in south Kashmir including four on Saturday in two separate gunfights.

A police spokesman said that they received information regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Kalan Sirgufwara area of Anantnag on Saturday evening following which a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and 3RR of the army.

The spokesman said that as the presence of the terrorist got ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender.

“However, he denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, the trapped terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter and identified as Faheem Bhat,” the spokesman said.

The police said that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law. “People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any,” the spokesman said.

“Pertinently, in the last 48 hours, joint teams of police and security forces neutralized 6 terrorists in four successful anti-terrorist operations without any collateral damage,” the spokesman added.

Four terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in Shopian and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir on Saturday.

The two terrorists slain in Shopian were identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, Sajad Ahmad Chak and Raja Basit Yaqoob. In the second encounter in Hardumir area of Pulwama, officials said two terrorists were killed on Saturday afternoon who were identified as Nadeem Bhat and Rasool, alias, Adil, both affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit, Ansar Gazwat uL Hind.

On Friday, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmad was killed in an encounter with forces in Mominhall Arwani area of Bijbehara in Anantnag, police said.