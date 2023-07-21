Karnataka monk murder: Jain community stages protest

Members of Jain community, under the aegis of Shri Digamber Jain Akhada, on Thursday handed over a memorandum to the Prayagraj divisional commissioner addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over kidnapping and brutal murder of Jain Acharya Muni Shri Kaam Kumar Nandi in Karnataka.

Memorandum being handed over in Prayagraj by the members of Jain community. (HT)

They demanded judicial enquiry and strict action against the culprits. A silent protest march was also taken out by Jains in Pratapgarh.

In the memorandum, the members of Shri Digamber Jain Panchayati Sabha said that Jain community is in shock and aggrieved over the incident in Karnataka. The Jains and members of other peaceful communities are in rage and scared over incidents of kidnapping and attacks on Jain monks, they stated. The Jain community has always believed in non-violence and played an important role in the development of the country, they said and further demanded security for Jain monks and seers across the country.

The memorandum was given under leadership of organisation’s president Dinesh Kumar Jain and general secretary Rajesh Jain.

Meanwhile, members of Jain community under Akhil Bharatiya Digambar Jain Samaj also took out a silent march in Pratapgarh. The procession started from Jain Mandir in Babaganj to district magistrate’s residence.

