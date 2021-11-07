Jalandhar police bust immigration racket; announces 1 lakh award for accused

Jalandhar Jalandhar commissionerate police have unearthed a multi-crore immigration and human trafficking fraud, a department press release stated. On Saturday, police announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for credible information on Himansh Verma, managing director, Navrattan Group of companies, with offices in Mumbai, Chandigarh and other cities; Verma has been booked for cheating and criminal conspiracy, along with his accomplices, suspected to be high-profile singers and embassy officials of many countries.

Verma is absconding. “During investigation, it has come to the fore that Himansh Verma created the Navrattan Group of companies as a front for his illegal business of sending people abroad,” the police added.

According to the investigation conducted to date in the case registered at Navi Baradari police station, Verma started by claiming that his company was in the process of signing contracts worth thousands of crores for Green Cement with state governments and gain proximity to high-profile people.

A senior police official, seeking anonymity, claimed he used names of singers to claim he sent their troupes abroad and could held others gain visas on this pretext. “His Mumbai office was in the same building as that of visa office of Hungary in Mumbai and he used his proximity with the officials of Hungarian VFS office to obtain visas for people at exorbitant rates,” said the police official, adding that he lured people further by claiming that he would eventually send them to America through Mexico.

He was responsible for sending 100s of people to Hungary with a promise to send them to America through Mexico. Many of these people have reportedly been missing and it is suspected that they have been victims of this Human trafficking racket.

A senior official added that the role of singers is under investigation and the racket may turn out to be a fraud worth hundreds of crores. The role of the officials of the Hungarian Embassy is also being investigated. Verma also claimed to be close to a lawyer in Chandigarh.

“Verma is also one of the accused in a bank scam involving crores of rupees and his house in Sector 8, Chandigarh, has also been attached by the enforcement directorate. It is suspected that Verma may be involved in other frauds investigated,” the police added.