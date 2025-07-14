Idukki , The thrill of bumpy trails and mist-covered mountains will return to Kerala's Idukki and Devikulam regions as jeep safaris and off-road adventure rides are set to resume from July 16 but only with strict safety rules in place. Jeep safaris to resume in Idukki from July 16 under strict safety rules

The District Collector and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority , V Vigneshwari IAS, issued a detailed order on Monday outlining strict conditions for the reopening of jeep safari and off-road adventure activities in the Idukki and Devikulam subdivisions of the hill district.

"Violations will invite strict penalties, including suspension and disqualification. Accidents due to negligence will trigger legal action," says the Collector's order.

All activities had been halted from July 5 after an elderly tourist from Tamil Nadu was killed and ten people were injured when the jeep they used for trekking overturned near Munnar on July 1, official sources said.

The new guidelines issued by the administration mandate compliance with the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society safety regulations.

According to the order, a multi-department regularisation drive will begin on July 15, ensuring that only registered and verified operators can resume service.

The process includes checks on vehicle fitness, driver records, insurance, police clearance, GPS installation, and training sessions for operators.

Each route will be reviewed by a Route Monitoring Committee, headed by the local Sub-Collector and supported by the RTO, police, tourism department, and local panchayat.

Committees will inspect terrains, classify routes based on difficulty, and recommend appropriate vehicle types. Only routes and drivers approved by the committee will be allowed to operate.

Permits will be issued at dedicated camps where all departments will work together in a single-window format.

Vehicles must carry first-aid kits, fire extinguishers, GPS trackers, speed governors, and dash cams. Tourist insurance will be included in all trips, and a portion of ticket revenue will be allocated to a welfare fund for drivers.

Jeep safaris will operate between 4 am and 6 pm, depending on route conditions. Safety audits will be conducted twice a year, and operations will be immediately suspended during red or orange weather alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department .

Phase-1 reopening covers routes such as Parunthumpara–Satram, Vagamon–Ottamaram, and the Kolukkumalai Sunrise trail. Further routes will be considered after additional inspections.

The district authorities said that the move balances tourist safety, local livelihoods, and sustainable adventure tourism. The guidelines shall remain in force until further notice.

