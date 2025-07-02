Jingle booklet in Awadhi & Braj to promote health awareness in UP

A jingle booklet in Awadhi and Braj languages will spread messages about health and wellness across Uttar Pradesh. The State Institute of Education (SIE)-Prayagraj has been assigned the responsibility by the National Population Education Project to prepare this booklet, said officials. (Pic for representation only)

To be written in a simple and rhythmic language, the booklet aims to raise awareness among students and the wider community about important issues and concerns related to health and wellness programmes, they added.

Anil Kumar, the principal of the SIE in Allenganj area of Prayagraj, said that the decision to use poems and rhythmic lines in local languages was made to help children better understand and internalise health-related information.

Alongside the booklet, a calendar focusing on various health and wellness topics will also be developed as part of the initiative. The institute has also been tasked with creating awareness posters and pamphlets on themes such as women’s empowerment, drug abuse prevention, and emotional well being, he shared.

Additionally, a folder dedicated to educating girls about personal hygiene and health awareness will also be prepared, he said.

The National Population Education Project (NPEP) is a centrally sponsored scheme in India, implemented by the Ministry of Education, with the goal of integrating population education into the formal school system and teacher education. It aims to promote awareness about population-related issues, sustainable development, gender equity, and adolescent reproductive health. The project is implemented through State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs) and Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs).

Assessing anxiety levels among adolescents

The State Institute of Education (SIE)-Prayagraj will also conduct a study this academic year (2025-26) to assess anxiety levels among adolescent students in selected districts of Uttar Pradesh. Training programmes will be organised for faculty members of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) and school teachers from 36 selected districts, covering 11 key topics under the health and wellness programme, said principal of the SIE-Prayagraj, Anil Kumar.

On various national and international observance days, schools across the state will host creative competitions related to health and wellness issues, including essay writing, poster making, painting, slogans, stories, humor, poetry, and debates, he added.