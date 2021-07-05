J&K admin ‘selectively’ evicting PDP leaders from official homes: Mehbooba Mufti

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has alleged selective targeting of her party’s leaders and former MLAs with the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration asking them to vacate official accommodations.

In a letter to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha seeking his intervention, Mufti has also expressed concern over the alleged denial of security to these leaders in their villages as well. “At a time when militancy is on the rise yet again, they have been made to vacate their official residences in Srinagar without providing any alternate accommodation, “ she said in the letter dated July 4.

“What makes matters worse [is] that even after their repeated requests to grant them security in the villages where they originally reside, these requests have been declined for reasons best known to you, “ she said.

Mufti said that the administration had cited the presence of militants for their refusal to divert security to politicians. “But the same administration has no qualms in evicting them from secure government accommodations in Srinagar and deliberately putting them in harm’s way, “ she said.

Mufti said elected representatives have been killed in recent times since they have become soft targets in the absence of adequate security. “It’s almost as if the administration is intentionally putting their lives at risk, “ she said.

“I would like to put it on record that if anything untoward happens to any of my party men, I will hold this administration responsible, “ she said.