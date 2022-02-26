Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / J’khand to bear return travel bill of residents stuck in Ukraine
others

J’khand to bear return travel bill of residents stuck in Ukraine

‘Amidst the deepening crisis in Ukraine, the state government would reimburse the expenditure of Jharkhand residents returning home at their own expense’
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. (PTI)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 09:17 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

RANCHI Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said on Saturday that his government would reimburse the cost of travel of state residents willing to return from war-torn Ukraine.

“Amidst the deepening crisis in Ukraine, the state government would reimburse the expenditure of Jharkhand residents returning home at their own expense. The state government, in association with the Centre, is making all efforts to extend all possible help to those stranded,” the CM said in a Twitter post.

The state government had on Friday issued helpline landline and WhatsApp numbers of the state control room for people from the state stranded in Ukraine.

Sources in the CM office said around 86 persons, mostly students, have contacted the state control room so far to seek help.

