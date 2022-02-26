Home / Cities / Others / J’khand to bear return travel bill of residents stuck in Ukraine
others

J’khand to bear return travel bill of residents stuck in Ukraine

‘Amidst the deepening crisis in Ukraine, the state government would reimburse the expenditure of Jharkhand residents returning home at their own expense’
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. (PTI)
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. (PTI)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 09:17 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

RANCHI Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said on Saturday that his government would reimburse the cost of travel of state residents willing to return from war-torn Ukraine.

“Amidst the deepening crisis in Ukraine, the state government would reimburse the expenditure of Jharkhand residents returning home at their own expense. The state government, in association with the Centre, is making all efforts to extend all possible help to those stranded,” the CM said in a Twitter post.

The state government had on Friday issued helpline landline and WhatsApp numbers of the state control room for people from the state stranded in Ukraine.

Sources in the CM office said around 86 persons, mostly students, have contacted the state control room so far to seek help.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out