JNU to act against teachers for not ‘cooperating’ during admission process last year

New Delhi:

The administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said it will “take action” against faculty members, including deans (of schools) and chairpersons (of centres), who allegedly “did not cooperate” during the admission process last year, and has set up a committee to identify such teachers.

Teachers, however, rejected the charge and said the university had outsourced the responsibility of conducting entrance exams to the National Testing Agency, and were not informed that they were required to be involved in the testing process.

The decision was reported during an academic council (AC) meeting on Thursday, according to the agenda of which, the administration has decided to act against teachers for “not cooperating in the process of setting question papers for the entrance exams held in October last year”.

According to the document mentioning the agenda items, which HT has seen, the executive council (EC) — the varsity’s highest decision-making body — had in November last year authorised the University administration to form a committee to look into the matter.

“The Executive Council in its 290th meeting held on 25.11.2020 took this matter very seriously and found that the act of non-cooperation and refusal for setting-up of question papers for JNUEE, committed by Dean of a School, some Chairpersons, and some faculty members are a complete violation of the orders of Statutory Bodies. It is also a violation of the Memorandum of Agreement signed by a teacher with the JNU at the time of his/her appointment,” the agenda read.

“The Executive Council thereafter unanimously resolved to authorize the Vice-Chancellor to constitute a Committee to identify the names of faculty members in consultation with Director of Admissions for their non-cooperation and refusal for setting-up of question papers for the JNUEE and, to submit a report with relevant documents and the concerned faculty members, if found guilty, will be charge-sheeted under major penalty proceedings as per rules,” it added.

The JNU teachers’ association (JNUTA), meanwhile, said teachers were not informed of an agreement signed between the university and the NTA that made their participation in the question paper-making process mandatory.

“There was no communication that said it’s mandatory,” said Moushumi Basu, JNUTA secretary.

Another JNU faculty member said, “The decision was taken in an EC meeting held without any elected teacher representative in attendance. A third party [NTA] can request the teachers but it can’t command them. The university should specify the terms and conditions. There is no question of faculty not cooperating.”

University registrar Pramod Kumar said the committee has been constituted after receiving complaints from the director of examinations. “The university had asked the teachers to join the process of setting the question paper, which they denied. The admission process is a part of teachers’ duty and they have violated their service contracts. In case they think otherwise, they can let the committee know,” he said.