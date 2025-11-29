Principal district and sessions Judge of Dhanbad, Virendra Kumar Tiwari, who also heads the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), said that respecting and protecting parents and senior citizens is “not only a moral duty but also a legal obligation” during his visit to the Lalmani Vriddha Seva Ashram in Sahyogi Nagar on Saturday. Judge calls for dignity and legal protection for elderly people during visit to Dhanbad old age home

The inspection, conducted on the directive of the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA), aimed to assess the condition of elderly residents—many of whom have been abandoned by their families—and to ensure they receive benefits under various government welfare schemes.

Judge Tiwari, accompanied by additional judge Mayank Tushar Topno, registrar, Civil Court, IZ Khan, and members of the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System (LADCS), interacted with the residents and distributed blankets and food. He stressed the need to build a socially sensitive environment that addresses both the physical and emotional needs of senior citizens.

“Parents and the elderly should never be considered a burden. They deserve respect, security, and care, and these values are protected under the law,” Judge Tiwari said, referring to the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, enacted to safeguard the rights and dignity of the elderly. He added that senior citizens represent society’s heritage, and caring for them is a shared responsibility.

Addressing an awareness programme at the ashram, additional Judge and DLSA Secretary Mayank Tushar Topno said elderly individuals are “ treasure of experience, not a burden.” He directed para-legal volunteers to ensure that no illiterate or helpless elderly person is deprived of their rights and that they receive timely justice and financial assistance.

The visit also reviewed whether eligible residents were covered under government schemes and strengthened coordination with the ashram’s management.

Those present included DSW Sneh Kashyap, LADCS chief Kumar Vimalendu, deputy chief Ajay Kumar Bhatt, assistant Kanhaiya Lal Thakur, DLSA assistant Saurabh Sarkar, among others.