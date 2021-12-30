Home / Cities / Others / Jump in Covid infections in Punjab with 167 fresh cases
Jump in Covid infections in Punjab with 167 fresh cases

Chandigarh Punjab registered yet another jump in fresh Covid-19 infections with 167 cases detected on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state had registered 100 infections. The state’s positivity rate for the day was 1.1%, the highest over the past three months.

With these fresh cases, the state’s total tally of positive cases has reached 6,04,594 cases, according to a medical bulletin. The number of active cases in the state has increased to 582. Among fresh cases, maximum 46 cases were detected in Pathankot, followed by 39 in Patiala and 18 in SAS Nagar. With 33 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,87,368, the medical bulletin. To date, 16,644 persons have lost their lives due to the virus.

A total of 1,68,1,0043 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, of 15,171 were tested on the day. Over 81,775 doses of vaccine were administered on the day.

