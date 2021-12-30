Home / Cities / Others / Kalyan Dombivli civic body registers 9 cases against those dumping waste in public
Kalyan Dombivli civic body registers 9 cases against those dumping waste in public

To act against those dumping waste in public places, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has recently begun registering cases at police stations; KDMC has registered nine such cases at the Kolsewadi and Bazarpeth police stations till now
Waste dumped by the roadside in Kalyan. The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation has begun to register cases against those dumping waste in public. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 30, 2021 10:08 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

To act against those dumping waste in public places, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has recently begun registering cases at police stations.

The civic body has registered nine such cases at the Kolsewadi and Bazarpeth police stations till now.

In Kalyan-Dombivli, there are several spots where regular dumping of waste on the roadside is observed, though there is no control over them. Recently, the civic body has decided to keep a watch on such spots and act on it.

The civic body has registered a case against nine shopkeepers for dumping waste at Netivli naka in Kalyan (E). As per the civic body, the staff are deployed at such spots to keep a watch on dumping activity and accordingly the cases are registered.

“There are several places in Kalyan-Dombivli, where people, especially the shop owners, dump waste outside their shops regularly. There is no control over them. We have identified such places and accordingly deployed our staff to keep a watch on such activities,” said Ramdas Kokre, deputy commissioner, KDMC.

“When the staff find them dumping the waste in the open, they are caught red-handed and a case is registered against them,” added Kokre.

Prakash Kukreja, a 30-year-old resident of Chakki Naka in Kalyan (E), said, “There is a need to have CCTV cameras installed across the city to ensure that there is no dumping activity in public places. The staff are not available for 24 hours, which is why such places are again prone to dumping of waste easily.”

Story Saved
