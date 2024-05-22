‘Kangana giving competition to Kapil’: Vikramaditya’s fresh jibe

As the war of words between Congress’ Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh and his rival from BJP, Kangana Ranaut, intensifies, Vikramaditya took a fresh swipe at the Bollywood actress on Wednesday, stating that her recent remarks were providing strong competition to comedian Kapil Sharma. Congress’ Mandi candidate Vikramaditya Singh during an election campaign on Tuesday. (ANI)

Speaking to the media in Mandi, Vikramaditya said, “I have asked her tough questions, but she always tries to hide behind an anti-woman stance. We take pride in all women who have brought laurels to the state. We respect Kangana Ranaut as well, but as I have said before, her time for entertainment is now over in Himachal Pradesh. She has made several statements that have left people in stitches. She is giving serious competition to comedian Kapil Sharma. I think she should return to Mumbai after June 4 to continue her film career or she could start ‘Comedy show with Kangana Ranaut’.”

Mandi parliamentary constituency is witnessing a high-octane contest between the two high-profile candidates, who have been duelling verbally ever since their candidature was announced.

In a recent dig at Kangana, Vikramaditya had attacked her for defaming the deity culture, even going on to say that the temples visited by her needed to be cleaned. In response, Kangana on Tuesday had said Vikramaditya was only working to instigate people’s religious sentiments against her.

She had earlier called Vikramaditya “chotta pappu” and more recently a “spoiled prince who received ancestral inheritance”. She has even targeted both Vikramaditya and his mother, Pratibha Singh, for “being addicted to power”.

She had also attacked her opponent by saying that he did not treat his wife well and even harassed her a lot.

At several election rallies, even Vikramaditya took a dig at Kangana, saying she lacked understanding of history and facts. “To say that the country got independence only in 2014 is a grave insult to freedom fighters,” he had said.

Not known to hold back, the BJP candidate had recently stirred a row by reaffirming her earlier statement that the country attained Independence in 2014 after the coming of the BJP-led NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2022, she had claimed that India attained freedom through “bheek” (handout), and “real independence” was achieved in 2014.