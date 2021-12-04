Kanpur: BSP slams BJP over UP TET paper leak

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary, Satish Chandra Mishra, on Friday slammed the BJP-led state government over the Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UP TET) question paper leak and alleged that the question papers for the test conducted by the state government for recruitment on various posts, was on sale.

“The BJP leaders were raising money by selling question papers at high rate to fund their election campaigns,” he alleged while addressing the party workers’ conference at Bilhaur and Mohan reserved assembly seats in Kanpur and Unnao, respectively.

Mishra said that the report of the question paper leak became public else the people close to the BJP government would have been declared qualified and the deserving candidates had to suffer.

He also attacked the BJP for imposing National Security Act (NSA) against the political rivals out of political vendetta.

Mishra said, “The projects for development of Mathura were launched during the BSP government by then chief minister Mayawati, but the BJP government is now just putting its stamp on the development done by our government.”

“The BJP leaders have been indulging in politics of caste and creed. For the past five years, the leaders of the saffron brigade did not remember Lord Krishna, when the assembly elections drew near, they started raising the issue of Sri Krishna temple at Mathura,” Mishra said.

Around 700 farmers died during the farmers’ stir against the three contentious farm laws but the government was not ready to give financial assistance to the family members of the deceased.

“No talks are being held with farmer leaders over withdrawal of the cases and minimum support price,” he said.

Under the Samajwadi Party government too, riots, communal tension, loot, murder, robbery and rape used to happen every day in various districts. Under the BSP government, not a single riot took place, the criminals fled the state, all castes and class felt safe during the tenure of Mayawati ji, he said.

Caption- BSP national general secretary, SC Mishra addressing a party workers conference at Mohan reserved assembly seat in Unnao district on Friday.