Kanpur: Minor forcibly converted, married to mother of 2 children

A minor, said to be 16-year-old, was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and was then married to a woman double his age and a mother of two children in Kanpur, the police said.

An FIR has been registered following an intervention by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Police have arrested the woman, who was married, her parents and the Maulana (cleric) who performed the ‘nikah’.

The teenager’s mother said they live in Kakadeo locality and her son somehow came in contact with a Muslim family living in Jajmau locality. On May 22, the boy disappeared, and she learnt about his ‘nikah’ from the video she got from somewhere.

The video shows the Maulana allegedly converting the boy and performing his ‘nikah’ followed by other wedding-related rituals.

Bajrang Dal’s Prant Vidhyarathi Pramukh Princeraj Srivastava alleged that the boy was forced to convert. The family went to the police three times but their complaint was not registered, he added.

“We tried to register an FIR on Monday but the Kakdeo police refused. The case was lodged today on the instructions of senior officers,” Srivastava said.

DCP Kanpur West BBTGS Murthy informed that four people have been arrested in this case.

The police added the boy was said to be 16-year-old. He was handed over to his family after a medical examination. However, a relative of the woman, the boy married, said the ‘nikah’ was performed at the boy’s insistence. The family did not know that the boy was underage.