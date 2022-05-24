Kanpur: Minor forcibly converted, married to mother of 2 children
A minor, said to be 16-year-old, was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and was then married to a woman double his age and a mother of two children in Kanpur, the police said.
An FIR has been registered following an intervention by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Police have arrested the woman, who was married, her parents and the Maulana (cleric) who performed the ‘nikah’.
The teenager’s mother said they live in Kakadeo locality and her son somehow came in contact with a Muslim family living in Jajmau locality. On May 22, the boy disappeared, and she learnt about his ‘nikah’ from the video she got from somewhere.
The video shows the Maulana allegedly converting the boy and performing his ‘nikah’ followed by other wedding-related rituals.
Bajrang Dal’s Prant Vidhyarathi Pramukh Princeraj Srivastava alleged that the boy was forced to convert. The family went to the police three times but their complaint was not registered, he added.
“We tried to register an FIR on Monday but the Kakdeo police refused. The case was lodged today on the instructions of senior officers,” Srivastava said.
DCP Kanpur West BBTGS Murthy informed that four people have been arrested in this case.
The police added the boy was said to be 16-year-old. He was handed over to his family after a medical examination. However, a relative of the woman, the boy married, said the ‘nikah’ was performed at the boy’s insistence. The family did not know that the boy was underage.
-
Man killed in tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone
Within a span of few days, yet another man was killed in tiger attack in Manjhra forest area of Dudhwa buffer zone late on Monday night. Kamlesh has been identified as Kamlesh, 30, a resident of Saypur Padhuva village under the Nighasan police limits. Reports said Kamlesh along with his two brothers-in-law was returning home from Khairatiya on Monday night on a bullock cart. Khairatiya is close to Manjhra reserve forest area.
-
Nitish Kumar govt ends suspense on all-party meeting for Bihar caste census
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will hold the all-party meeting to discuss the caste census on June 1 at 4pm, the government said on Tuesday. Parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the state government decided to go ahead with its plan to conduct caste wise enumeration of the people after the central government declined two resolutions by the state legislature calling for the census. The proposed all-party meeting was never scheduled.
-
Love triangle: 27-year-old arrested for killing Kandivali youth
Mumbai A 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a 20-year-old, after he found out that Katukar's was seeing the woman he loved. The body of the deceased was found floating in a creek at Bhayander 10 days ago. According to Kandivali police, the victim, identified as Deepak Katukar, had gone missing 12 days ago. Upon returning, their third friend Suraj Vishwakarma (27) said that he had left the spot after Katukar left.
-
Loudspeakers removed from temples & mosques donated to schools in Muzaffarnagar
In a unique gesture of harmony, the priests and maulvis of different temples and mosques donated 18 loudspeakers to different schools in Muzaffarnagar district. Around 12 out of 18 loudspeakers were donated to schools of Shahpur area. SSP of Muzaffarnagar Abhishek Yadav has appreciated the gesture of the religious leaders of both the communities. In Chapaar, two loudspeakers were donated to Sumitra Devi Inter College .
-
Alterations in Khar residence: Ranas to apply for regularisation, withdraw suit
Mumbai Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana withdrew their suit filed against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) May 20 order on Tuesday, that directed the couple to remove the 10 illegal additions and alterations made in their Khar apartment. They withdrew the suit as they decided to apply for regularisation of the illegal additions and alterations.
