Kanpur trader hurt while trying to escape, died in hospital: ADG

LUCKNOW Kanpur businessman, Manish Gupta, 36, died of a head injury caused by a fall as he tried to escape during police checking at a hotel where he was staying in Gorakhpur, said Prashant Kumar, ADG (law and order),while talking to media persons in Lucknow.

He also said that Gupta died in a hospital during treatment. The ADG’s statement came at a time when six policemen had been booked on murder charge and chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the guilty won’t be spared.

Gupta had died on Monday night after he was allegedly thrashed by some policemen, who raided the hotel. Initially too, the cops had maintained that he had died of a head injury after falling on the ground. Later, the authorities suspended six policemen and booked them in a murder case.

The ADG told reporters that the Gorakhpur SSP had ordered for checking everywhere. “In this regard, a checking was done at the hotel where three people were in a room. Two had identity cards while one did not have it. When questioned, he (Manish) tried to escape,” said Kumar.

Kumar claimed that Manish was hurt due to a fall and died when he was taken to a hospital for treatment. He, however, stated that the post-mortem examination of the deceased had been conducted by a panel of doctors and the investigation was being done as per its findings.

The post-mortem report on Wednesday night revealed the death of Manish Gupta was caused due to grave injuries on his body, including the skull, eye, limb and back. Inputs from PTI