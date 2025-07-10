Sambhal , The Sambhal administration has launched a campaign ahead of the upcoming Kanwar Yatra to ensure the religious event is observed as a 'zero-waste' festival, with a complete ban on single-use plastic in the city, officials said on Thursday. Kanwar Yatra in Sambhal to be polythene-free; civic body to distribute 5,000 cloth bags

Sambhal Municipal Council Executive Officer Mani Bhushan Tiwari told reporters here that a special anti-plastic drive has been underway to promote environmental protection.

"We've consistently taken action against the use of banned single-use plastic. The latest phase of our campaign is part of a larger plastic elimination programme under the Swachh Bharat Mission," he said.

Tiwari further informed that raids were conducted at four locations under the supervision of the city magistrate, resulting in the seizure of nearly four quintals of thermocol items, plastic cups, spoons, and other materials under 120 microns, commonly used during festivals.

Additionally, fines amounting to a total of ₹77,000 were also imposed.

Responding to whether this action is linked to the upcoming Yatra, Tiwari said, "Yes, absolutely. The month of Shravan begins tomorrow , and as Kanwariyas begin arriving and camps are set up near temples, the Municipal Council is fully prepared to observe Shravan as a zero-waste festival."

The officer highlighted that the civic body has prepared 5,000 cloth bags, which will be distributed among devotees carrying puja items. "If a Kanwariya enters the city with plastic, we will exchange it for a cloth bag and explain that plastic is banned in Sambhal. Our aim is to deliver a clear message of environmental responsibility," he said.

Municipal staff will also be deployed at major temples like Pataleshwar Mandir, Rai Shakti Mandir, Surajkund Mandir and Mahadeva Mandir. These officials will monitor the arrival of pilgrims and ensure that no single-use plastic enters the temple premises.

Tiwari added that if anyone attempts to stockpile or sell banned plastic items, strict action will be taken. He urged shopkeepers and residents to voluntarily surrender any remaining stock or return it to their suppliers.

"This effort is not just about enforcement but about creating awareness," he said. "By encouraging the use of cloth bags and involving devotees, we are sending a strong message that Sambhal is committed to protecting the environment and fulfilling its civic responsibilities."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.