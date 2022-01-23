Karnataka CM to call all-party meeting over water disputes

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he would call an all-party meeting in the first week of February to discuss interstate water disputes. Talking about the Hogenakkal phase 2 project proposed by the Tamil Nadu government, Bommai said that the government will fight the project politically and legally.

“Whether it be Hogenakkal or the interlinking of rivers, as a government we had faced such questions in the past. We have opposed the interlinking of rivers in the Supreme Court. We will fight it politically and legally,” Bommai told reporters.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin had said on Thursday that a detailed project report would be prepared for the second phase of the Hogenakkal integrated drinking water project at an estimated cost of ₹4,600 crore. The project is aimed at supplying water to Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts in Tamil Nadu.

Alleging that the details of the project have not been furnished before the tribunal and the Supreme Court, Karnataka water resources minister Govind Karjol said Tamil Nadu cannot take up the project unilaterally.

“I will convene an all-party meeting in the first week of February in which which law and parliamentary affairs minister JC Madhuswamy, water resources minister Govind Karjol and the floor leaders of various parties in the legislative assembly and legislative council will participate,” Bommai told reporters after a virtual meeting with legal experts fighting the water dispute-related cases in various courts.

The chief minister in the meeting was briefed about the legal battle fought so far, the status of the court cases, the legal position to be taken in the interest of the state and to materialise various water projects. Speaking to media persons, Bommai said senior counsels in Delhi representing Karnrataka in interstate water disputes, the AG (advocate general) and irrigation technical experts took part in the conference.

“The Bachawat and Brijesh Mishra Tribunals have delivered their award on Krishna river waters; the notification is awaited. Though the Mahadayi Tribunal has delivered its award, the issue has been taken to the Supreme Court. All the three riparian states have filed their claims on water allocation before the court,” he said.

“In the past too, we have risen above political differences when it came to issues pertaining to the state’s land and water. Since the cases are at the crucial stages, I have convened the meeting in the first week of February where we will discuss with the leaders of the opposition parties and legal experts how to proceed further with these disputes and what should be our stand,” Bommai said.

The chief minister said he along with Govind Karjol had a detailed discussion with the legal experts, who represented the state in various courts, through video conference.