Kashi Indian International Film Festival to begin in Varanasi today

The first three-day Kashi Indian International Film Festival will begin in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi from Monday.

“Not only will there be glimpses of Hindustani classical music and dance, but also events on famous philosophers, poets, writers, and musicians,” the government said in a statement.

The festival is being organised in collaboration with the state government.

Actor Manoj Joshi, singer Kailash Kher, and comedian Raju Srivastava will perform on the first day of the event. Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Satish Kaushik are among other Bollywood personalities who will participate in the event.

A panel discussion on Varanasi, local music, the importance of Uttar Pradesh as a centre for film production, and the potential for regional cinema will be held on the second day of the event. Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur will be present at the festival on the second day.

State tourism, culture, and charitable affairs minister Neelkanth Tiwari will inaugurate the festival.

