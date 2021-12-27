Home / Cities / Others / Kashi Indian International Film Festival to begin in Varanasi today
others

Kashi Indian International Film Festival to begin in Varanasi today

The first three-day Kashi Indian International Film Festival will begin in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi from Monday
Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. Varanasi will host a three-day Kashi Film Festival on December 27. (File photo)
Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi. Varanasi will host a three-day Kashi Film Festival on December 27. (File photo)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

The first three-day Kashi Indian International Film Festival will begin in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi from Monday.

“Not only will there be glimpses of Hindustani classical music and dance, but also events on famous philosophers, poets, writers, and musicians,” the government said in a statement.

The festival is being organised in collaboration with the state government.

Actor Manoj Joshi, singer Kailash Kher, and comedian Raju Srivastava will perform on the first day of the event. Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Satish Kaushik are among other Bollywood personalities who will participate in the event.

A panel discussion on Varanasi, local music, the importance of Uttar Pradesh as a centre for film production, and the potential for regional cinema will be held on the second day of the event. Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur will be present at the festival on the second day.

State tourism, culture, and charitable affairs minister Neelkanth Tiwari will inaugurate the festival.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out