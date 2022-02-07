Kaushambi: Army man arrested with brother for killing wife

PRAYAGRAJ: Kokhraj police of Kaushambi district claimed to have cracked the murder of a 38-year-old woman with the arrest of her husband (army man) and brother-in-law for the crime, on Sunday. The duo had allegedly killed the woman and later claimed that the woman had fled home with cash and jewellery. The body of the woman was recovered by the police.

According to reports, a resident of Barkatpur village, Savitri Devi aka Radha, 38 went missing in suspicious circumstances recently. Her husband Kunwar Singh, who is posted as a UDC at New Cantonment, Prayagraj, in his complaint given to police on February 1, claimed that his wife had left home with cash worth ₹50,000 and jewellery. He raised doubts on her having illicit relations and also accused his in-laws of helping her in fleeing home. The police lodged a missing complaint and started investigations. On suspicion, the police rounded up Kunwar for questioning during which he confessed to have killed his wife.

Kokhraj police station SHO, Ganesh Prasad, said the accused and his brother strangulated the woman with an electric wire and took the body to Sandipan Ghat in his car. The duo first buried the body but returned the next day and burnt it.

The police recovered the burnt body of the woman and sent it for autopsy. Questioning from the accused revealed that Kunwar and his wife had estranged relations. The court had recently instructed Kunwar to give ₹10,000 to his wife each month for expenses.

Savitri used to live in a rented room in Prayagraj with her three children. Kunwar lured her to his home on January 30 on pretext of a compromise, but killed her. The accused was reluctant to give the expenses and wanted to marry another woman, police claimed.