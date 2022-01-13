Kejriwal insulting Punjabis by dubbing himself a saviour: SAD

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had insulted Punjabis by asserting that they were not fit to govern themselves. In a press conference, held after the meeting of its core committee, the party’s top decision-making body, senior leadership of SAD alleged, “AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal is releasing anthems and even paid news to insult and demean Punjabis as well as project himself as the saviour of Punjab.”

“Party tickets are being sold with a breakaway faction of the AAP giving proof of sale of 35 party tickets,” alleged SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumarja. He added that the Punjabis are a proud community and will never accept the imposition of outsiders like Raghav Chadha, in the same manner in which they rejected the duo of Durgesh Pathak and Sanjay Singh in 2017.

Balwinder Singh Bhunder, Sikander Singh Maluka, Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema also addressed the press conference. “Previously too, Kejriwal had insulted Punjabi leaders like Suchha Singh Chhotepur, HS Phoolka and Sukhpal Khaira. Now, for the past six months, he has made Bhagwant Mann beg to be anointed the AAP’s CM face,” Grewal claimed.

According to SAD leaders, Kejriwal had also insulted farmer organisations and their leaders, with Balbir Singh Rajewal the prime example. “AAP started negotiations with the farm bodies and even indicated that Rajewal would be its CM face. However, they withdrew saying that they had got two surveys done which had made it clear that Rajewal and farm organisations would draw a blank,” Cheema claimed

Chandumajra and Bhunder also pointed out how the AAP and Kejriwal have consistently taken anti-Punjab and anti-Sikh stance. “The application for setting free Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 bomb blast convict, was not being signed by Kejriwal. His government moved the Supreme Court for diversion of waters of Punjab to Haryana and Delhi. It also called for closing down the thermal plants of Punjab in the apex court besides calling for registering criminal cases against farmers for stubble burning,” added Grewal, asking voters to reject the AAP on February 14, the polling day.

“Why is AAP leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema considered to be a misfit to be made the CM face? It is because he comes from a Scheduled Caste community,” Grewal claimed.