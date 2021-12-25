Kejriwal meets lawyers in Amritsar; promises to meet all demands, if elected

Amritsar Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met lawyers from Amritsar, anganwadi and ASHA workers in Amritsar on Saturday to mobilise support for Punjab assembly elections. Addressing lawyers, Kejriwal said, “About 80,000 lawyers from Punjab must form their own government by joining and voting for the AAP so that all problems of the lawyers’ community can be resolved.” He added, “AAP can give a better future to the country, including Punjab, by addressing issues and problems of the common man, lawyers and teachers.”

Seeking the support of the entire legal community, Kejriwal claimed, “The AAP will form the government in Punjab, but this government will be of lawyers. Demands of lawyers will be met immediately, if we are voted to power. Chambers for lawyers in courts and special benches of the high court will be set up. All kinds of insurance will be provided to lawyers and their families.”

In his meeting with Anganwadi and ASHA workers in Amritsar to ‘understand their issues’, the Delhi CM assured them that their problems will be resolved. Addressing them, Kejriwal claimed that the AAP was the only party that went to people to know their issues so that once they’re voted to power they can solve those issues.

He claimed that like Delhi, corruption will be eradicated from Punjab’s system and demands of ASHA and Anganwadi workers will be met. He said, “The third guarantee, announced by AAP of giving ₹1,000 per month to all women above 18, which was been heavily criticised by the other political parties, alone will provide a great deal of financial help. We only did one thing in Delhi, eliminated corruption. Then we were able to provide free water, electricity, best schools and hospitals, and free transportation for women.”

He urged Anganwadi and ASHA workers to get united and ensure the formation of a AAP government in Punjab. “In Delhi, my government has doubled the pay and incentive amounts and similar benefits will be given to Punjab workers,” he said.

MP and AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann; Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema; Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh; Justice Zora Singh (retd), Vipan Kumar Dhand, Bar Association president, Amritsar, and other leaders were present during these meetings.