Kejriwal promises sports university, international airport for Jalandhar

Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann said they, along with Kejriwal, would be holding another rally in Lambi (Muktsar) on Thursday
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks to the media in Amritsar on Wednesday. He was in Punjab for his Tiranha Yatra in memory of freedom fighters and martyrs. (AFP)
Updated on Dec 16, 2021 12:55 AM IST
ByGagandeep Jassowal

Jalandhar Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised the setting up of the country’s biggest sports university and an international airport in Jalandhar, if his party was voted to power in the assembly polls.

Addressing people during his ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Jalandhar on Wednesday, he added, “Jalandhar’s sports manufacturing is world-class and the AAP will set up India’s biggest sports university here in Jalandhar. The region is also the hub of NRIs, who want direct connectivity to Jalandhar, our party will develop an international airport too for their convenience.” The party’s Tiranga Yatra began from Valmiki Chowk and concluded at the Ambedkar Chowk in the city and was attended by locals and party volunteers.

State party chief Bhagwant Mann, leader of opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema and state affairs in-charge and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh accompanied Kejriwal.

“I would like to salute our farmers and people of Punjab as they led the protest against the farm laws. People from Punjab sat on the Delhi borders and the country’s farmers stood by them. Now, all of us have to win the battle for the glory of Punjab and form an AAP government,” Kejriwal added.

The Delhi CM added that the AAP was following the vision of the visionary father of the Indian Constitution, BR Ambedkar, by emphasising education in the national capital and providing world-class education was the major responsibility of any state.

AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann said, “Punjab has wasted too many opportunities on the Akali-BJP combine and the Congress parties, but the shamelessness of these parties knows no bounds as they are asking for another opportunity. In 2022, the people of Punjab will give a chance to their progress and form an honest government.” He added that the party will hold a rally in the Akali bastion of Lambi (Muktsar) baston on Thursday.

After the procession, Kejriwal met all AAP candidates in Jalandhar, where, sources said, he clarified that only focus of the party during campaigning had to be multi-pronged development of Punjab.

Earlier in the day in Amritsar, Kejriwal said, “Punjab is the land of martyrs. Our Tiranga Yatra is a tribute to all freedom fighters and martyrs.” He added that Punjabis had always been leaders when it came to serving the country.

“Even today Punjab’s heroes are at forefront, sacrificing their lives while saving our borders and keeping our nation safe. That’s why hosting a tricolor procession in Punjab, is a salute to all those warriors. The yatra is dedicated to a better future for Punjab,” he added.

On his arrival at the airport, Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema; senior leader Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, Jeewanjot Kaur, Seema Sodhi, Prabhjot Brar, Iqbal Singh Bhullar, Jagdeep Singh and other AAP leaders of state welcomed them.

Tiranga Yatra a hoax, claims BJP

The Bharatiya janata party (BJP) on Wednesday claimed, in Chandigarh, that Kejriwal’s Tiranga Yatra was a hoax and was an attempt to mislead the public. Punjab BJP general secretary Subash Sharma said, “With elections approaching, Kejriwal has suddenly turned into a nationalist; not so long ago, the same Kejriwal had questions the Indian Army, even asking it to prove the Balakot air strike.”

