Kejriwal promises to get Goa rid of '3rd class politicians'
Kejriwal promises to get Goa rid of ‘3rd class politicians’

The Aam Aadmi Party will offer a clean government and put an end to the politics of defections in Goa, AAP national chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in Goa on Tuesday
AAP national chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 12:38 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza

The Aam Aadmi Party will offer a clean government and put an end to the politics of defections in Goa, AAP national chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in Goa on Tuesday.

Addressing his first public rally in the state at the capital city of Panaji, Kejriwal said, “Goa is a first-class state with 3rd class politicians” and deserves much better.

“Goa deserves much better politicians. Goa got liberation in 1961 in the last 60 years, 27 years were ruled by Congress, 15 by BJP and 15 by MGP. Besides corruption, have they given you anything? Did they build hospitals and schools? They are jumping from party to party. After winning, they are selling candidates and they will come back and sit back in the market to sell MLAs. In five years we did a miracle in Delhi. Do you want to change this or not?” Kejriwal asked the gathering.

The AAP is making its second attempt at contesting elections in the state having failed to win any seats the previous time in 2017. The party has brought in several other leaders including most recently a BJP MLA Alina Saldanha who resigned from the BJP and joined the AAP.

“I don’t understand politics and Goa’s politics I don’t understand at all. Yesterday I went out and boarded a plane. Congress had three MLAs. When I got down there were two. One went away,” he said.

“I’m not here to do politics. I’m here with a plan for the development of Goa. Goa model of development. I have met the people of Goa and brought a plan based on this,” he added.

The Delhi chief minister also reiterated his promises of free, uninterrupted electricity, free water, doles for the unemployed and the mining-affected and free pilgrimages.

