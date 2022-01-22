Kerala CPI(M) suffers jolt as HC bans public events for week

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) suffered a setback on Friday after the Kerala High Court banned all the programmes exceeding presence of 50 people, putting a question mark on the ongoing party district committee meetings in Thrissur and Kasaragod.

Hearing a public interest litigation questioning big participation in party meetings during pandemic times, a division bench of the court said, “If participation in Republic Day parade can be limited to 50 persons, it can be applicable to party meetings also.” It also said the government’s explanation in this regard was not satisfactory and banned all programmes that exceed more than 50 people for a week.

Petitioner Arun Raj contended that earlier the Kasaragod district collector had issued a directive banning all public functions but later he was forced to issue a fresh circular to facilitate the party district conference.

He said Covid -19 restrictions were compromised to facilitate party district meet and he also cited the so-called “super spreader party event” in Thiruvananthapuram last week.

The court questioned the logic behind organising major party programme when less than 50 persons were permitted for Republic Day events in the state. The court also said in Kasaragod district test positivity rate was over 36%.

The court later gave an interim order banning all programmes that exceed 50 people. Meanwhile, Opposition Congress has welcomed the court decision.

“The party should realise its blunder at least for now and suspend the ongoing meetings,” said Opposition leader V D Satheesan. CPI(M) leader A N Shamseer said the party state leadership will take an appropriate decision after going through the court directive. Both district meetings were inaugurated on Friday morning.

Despite heavy virus caseload and subsequent restrictions the CPI(M)’s decision to go ahead with two district committee meetings invited widespread criticism. Opposition Congress and BJP alleged that the pandemic restrictions were tweaked by the government for the smooth functioning of the meets and the party was repeating its mistakes.

After Thiruvananthapuram district conference last week, about 100 delegates, including education minister V Sivankutty and two legislators had tested Covid positive. The mega ‘Thiruvathira’ dance programme during the conference where more than 500 women artists participated drew enough flak and later the party had to admit that it was wrong to conduct such a mass dance programme amid the pandemic.

“The government manipulated restrictions to conduct party meets. In both districts test positivity rate is more than 35%. The party thinks that it can do anything and get away easily. How can the government insist common man to follow restrictions? asked Satheesan. Instead of postponing these meets the party was posing a challenge to others and reduce itself to a laughing stock, he said.

He said Congress has postponed all its programmes due to spike in cases and the ruling party should have been more considerate and responsible.

Meanwhile BJP leader S Suresh said, “Blind with power, the party has lost its balance and semblance. When cases mount it is in a race to organise mega meets. The party’s Thiruvananthapuram meet has turned into a super-spreader event and it is yet to learn a lesson from its mistakes.”

But party politburo member M A Baby refuted criticisms. “These meets are conducted in a scientific and Covid-appropriate manner. Our political rivals are cooking up stories to take the spirit out of the meets,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state on Friday reported another spike with 41,668 cases after 95,218 samples were tested with a TPR of 43% . According to the data released by the state health ministry, active cases rose to 2,23,548 and 33 deaths took the death toll to 51,607.

