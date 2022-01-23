Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala HC directs Dileep, 4 aides to appear for probe; restrains arrest till Jan 27

Court warned them that their bail will be cancelled if they tried to influence the witnesses in the case
Malayalam actor Dileep (HT Archives)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala High Court on Saturday restrained the crime branch from arresting Malayalam actor Dileep and four others till January 27 in the case related to an alleged conspiracy to kill a police officer.

The cop in question, Baiju Paulose, was investigating the role of Dileep and his aides in a female actor’s abduction and sexual assault, which took place in 2017. The court also directed all the accused to appear before the crime branch for investigation.

In the interim order, the single bench of justice P Gopinath allowed the crime branch to question the accused persons till January 25 (Tuesday) and warned them that their bail will be cancelled if they tried to influence the witnesses in the case. Though the prosecution insisted for custodial interrogation, the court said the final decision will be taken on January 27.

The actor, who is seventh accused in the case, and others had moved the court after a fresh case was registered against them following the disclosure of film director Balachandra Kumar.

Last month, Kumar had claimed that Dileep was in possession of the woman actor’s assault video and had tried to influence case witnesses. He also claimed to have met the main accused, Pulsar Suni, at Dileep’s residence in 2016. After Kumar’s revelations the Kerala government had approached the Supreme Court to extend the trial for six more months.

During the Saturday proceedings, the court observed that the charges against accused were difficult to stand the test of law if they were merely based on the director’s statement . The court also directed the prosecution to file a detailed report on questioning, before Thursday. The defence lawyer argued that the conspiracy charge was foisted on the accused, without any proof, as the investigation team’s arguments in the main case were so weak.

The prosecution insisted that the accused may try to influence the witnesses. At this point, the court observed that “conspiracy and inducements were two different things and a mere statement that someone would be killed cannot be taken as an inducement. “

Two weeks back, the crime branch had registered a fresh case against Dileep, his brother Anoop, a relative Suraj, and two others Appu and Babu for allegedly conspiring to eliminate Paulose.

The conversation allegedly took place in November 2017 at the actor’s house in Aluva in Ernakulam district, crime branch said in its first information report(FIR). They were charged under Sections 116 (abetment of offence), 118 (concealing design to commit an offence), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A leading woman actor was waylaid, kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a criminal gang in Kochi while she was returning home after a shooting assignment . Six months after the incident, Dileep was arrested in the case. Prosecution alleged that the attack was planned at the behest of Dileep to settle an old score with the woman.

