Kerala high court takes suo motu cognisance of shawarma food poisoning incident

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala high court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the food poisoning incident in north Kerala in which a 16-year-old girl died and over 50 people hopsitalised after consuming shawarma, an Arabic food.

The court took up the case after media reports threw light on the appalling conditions of some shawarma-making joints in the state. The court later sent notices to the state food safety commissioner, health director and other officials.

The state government informed the court that it had taken strong action against the shop and arrested three employees and issued a lookout notice against the owner of the Ideal Cool Bar in Cheruvathur in Kasaragod district. At least 58 persons were admitted to various hospitals after taking shawarma on April 30. A plus-one student Devanandana died on Monday while she was undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Kanhangad.

The district medical officer Dr A V Ramdas later said shigella bacteria infection resulted in the death of Devanandana. Doctors said shigella infection can be fatal if not treated properly and it affects brain and other organs if infection was not contained properly. They said the major source of infection is stale meat and eggs. Egg white is used to make mayonnaise that is used to top up the shawarma roll.

After the incident many shawarma stalls were raided and stale meat was seized.

In Kerala shawarma stalls are usually set up as an extension of eating joints and they will be exposed to attract customers. Earlier, many cases of food poisoning related to Arabic dishes were reported from the state. During raids it was found that many mix rotten meat with fresh one and since the burner works at 300 degree C it will be difficult to notice taste difference, said food safety officials. During rush hours many serve half-cooked meat and it is dangerous, they said.

State health minister Veena George said the food safety commissioner will issue a safety guideline for shawarma stalls and all will have to go by this to avert such incidents. In the state-wide raids authorities have sealed 22 eateries and seized over 200 kg of stale meat and mayonnaise, food safety officials said.