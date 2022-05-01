Kerala Janapaksham leader P C George arrested for hate speech
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala police on Sunday arrested Kerala Janapaksham Party leader P C George, also a former legislator, for his alleged hate speech during a meeting of Hindu seers two days ago in the state capital.
He was arrested under Section 153 A of the Indian Penal Code for causing enmity between two communities that invite three- year jail if the charges are proved right. There was a big uproar after his speech turned viral in some social media sites and many Muslim organisations including the Muslim Youth League sought action against him. He was arrested from his house in Poonjar in Kottayam district in the early hours by a special team of police and he will be produced in a court later in the day.
Muslim Youth League state president P K Firos was the first to file a complaint with the state police chief Anil Kant saying his speech was laced with blatant hatred and he insulted the Muslim community. Later ruling Communit Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and the Congress also decried his speech and asked him to apologise for hurting the sentiments of a community. But the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said some of his observations were right but the party would not subscribe to all what he said during the meeting.
“We urge the people of Kerala to stand united and fight all attempts to create a communal divide in the state. In Kerala, communal harmony is paramount and the Left front government will do everything possible to maintain it,” said the CPI(M) state secretariat deploring his speech.
George who represented Poonjar assembly constituency for more than 25 years started his career with the Kerala Congress, a regional party dominated by Christians. In 2017 he formed a new party Kerala Janapaksham and aligned with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In the last assembly election, he tasted defeat in Poonjar.
-
Kolar: Man burns wife's hand while taking a ‘fidelity test’
In a truly bizarre incident, a man burned her husband Ananda's wife's hand while taking a 'fidelity test'. The incident occurred in Kolar's Veerenahalli Village within the Vemaagal police station's limits. The woman hadn't complained fearing retribution from her husband Ananda. However, the police were informed after KM Sandesh, the president of the an NGO, Ambedkara Seva Samithi, got involved. Following the complaint, the police are looking for Ananda and hope to catch him soon.
-
Bengaluru: 4.49kg Ephedrine worth ₹89.92 lakh seized at airport
A huge consignment of 4.496 kg of the drug Ephedrine worth more than ₹89.92 lakh has been seized from the International Courier Terminal at the Bengaluru airport by different agencies including Airport Customs. The seizure was carried out based on a specific intelligence input, at the courier centre on Friday with the involvement of the Customs Intelligence Unit, Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch, Bengaluru Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate in the operation.
-
Maharashtra Day: Why is it celebrated, history and significance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of India took to Twitter to extend their greetings to the people of Maharashtra as the state marked its 62st foundation day on Sunday. Every year, the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat celebrate their foundation day on May 1. Significance of Maharashtra Day: Maharashtra observes May 1 as a public holiday. Liquor sales across the state are also reportedly prohibited on Maharashtra Diwas.
-
Don’t divert funds meant for mines-affected community: Odisha govt to collectors
Amid allegations of misuse and diversion of District Mineral Foundation funds for works in non-mineral bearing areas, the Odisha government has asked all departments and district collectors of the state to ensure that no fund meant for mining-affected communities is transferred in any manner from the DMF to the state exchequer or any state level fund or Chief Minister's Relief Fund, according to a new directive.
-
5% rebate for full payment of property tax: BBMP extends deadline to May 31
Property owners in Bengaluru can now avail 5% rebate against the full payment for 2022-23 till May 31, 2022. The BBMP issued a notification on stating this, extending the rebate period by another 31 days. BBMP's instruction for taxpayers : 1. 5% rebate on total property tax to be paid could be availed, if you are paying full amount in one installment. If you are paying through DD or CASH, receipt could be generated instantly.
