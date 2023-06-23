Kerala strike today against police action on ABVP march | Details
Kerala strike today: ABVP has called a statewide educational strike in Kerala which is likely to impact only schools and colleges in the state.
The ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), the students' wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has called a state-wide educational strike in Kerala today protesting the police lathicharge on an ABVP march last week. The ABVP organised the march demanding the arrest of former SFI leader K Vidya for allegedly making a fake experience certificate. The march on June 16 turned violent after some ABVP activists tried to remove the police barricade in front of the north gate of the Secretariat. Police resorted to lathicharge and used water canons.
