Key accused in Saharanpur property dealer murder nabbed in encounter

After a six-month-long manhunt across five states, Saharanpur police on Monday arrested the main accused in the murder of property dealer Suresh Rana, who was gunned down in January this year. The accused, Armaan alias Deepu alias Sippy, a sharpshooter with a bounty of ₹1 lakh on his head, was injured in an encounter on Khajuri-Akbarpur Road in Saharanpur, with bullets striking both his legs. Two of his accomplices managed to escape under cover of darkness. (Pic for representation)

To apprehend the elusive shooter, five police teams scoured Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Bihar, collectively covering over 2 lakh kilometres in search operations.

“Sippy was constantly changing locations to dodge the police dragnet. His tech-savvy nature made it even more challenging,” said senior superintendent of police Ashish Tiwari.

The SSP revealed that Sippy is an expert in evading digital surveillance. He made calls using international numbers, often relying on the hotspots of unsuspecting passersby to avoid leaving digital footprints. He deliberately avoided using Wi-Fi or broadband services to prevent tracking. The accused has serious criminal cases registered against him under various charges, including extortion and drug trafficking (NDPS Act), across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

Deputy superintendent of police (circle officer Sada) Manoj Yadav said the surveillance team received a tip-off about Sippy’s presence along with his accomplices. When the police intercepted them during checking, Sippy opened fire. In retaliatory action, bullets struck him in both legs, and he was arrested on the spot. His two associates fled the scene.

Meanwhile, Pramod alias Ramkaran, the alleged mastermind of the killing, is currently in Malaysia, and police teams are working on securing his extradition.

Rana murder case

The murder took place on the night of January 2, 2025, at Suresh Rana’s residence in the Old Vegetable Market area of Saharanpur. Investigations revealed that the murder was plotted by Pramod alias Ramkaran, a former associate of Suresh, who had left for Malaysia a week before the killing. The motive reportedly stemmed from a ₹40–50 lakh land deal dispute and personal humiliation after being slapped by Suresh.

According to police, Pramod arranged the murder contract from Malaysia, hiring shooters from Rajound village in Haryana — identified as Vikas alias Vicky, Somveer alias Monu, Gaddoo, and CP. The contract was worth ₹10 lakh. Pramod coordinated the hit via WhatsApp calls and messages.

On the day of the murder, Somveer and Vikas stood guard outside the house while CP and Gaddoo entered the premises with country-made pistols and fired seven bullets at Suresh, killing him on the spot.

Police had earlier arrested Vikas, but the other accused remained absconding until Monday’s breakthrough.

With Sippy now in custody, police are hopeful of making further arrests and unearthing more about the international dimension of the contract killing. Efforts are underway to bring mastermind Pramod back from Malaysia.