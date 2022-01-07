Key SSM constituent unsure of poll plunge, forms panel for field survey

Chandigarh Bhartiya Kisan Union (Kadian), a key constituent of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), is indecisive on contesting the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, saying that it needs to reassure itself before taking the political plunge. Nineteen farm organisations had floated the SSM, two weeks ago on December 25, to contest the Punjab polls, the announcement of which could come any day now.

“We want to reassure ourselves by going to our cadre and the farmers. We want to know how many candidates the SSM has in a winning position,” said Harmeet Singh Kadian, president, BKU (Kadian), adding that a five-member committee had been formed to submit a report to the SSM after conducting a field survey.

BKU (Kadian), based in Ludhiana, was the driving force in formation of the SSM and had also called upon other unions to join the political outfit and take on mainstream political parties. Now, Harmeet says, “The SSM is not a purely a political body, but could act as pressure group.”

The committee, according to Kadian, will take seven-eight days to submit its report after holding meetings at the block and district levels in 18 districts of the state, where the farm body has a solid support base.

Other than the farm bodies that had announced taking the electoral plunge last month, there are five other organisations, which are fence sitters. These bodies can be divided into two major ideological categories, the Left-oriented and the moderates.

“We will analyse whether the SSM can take a political plunge or not? What is the mood among the state peasantry, our major support base. Are people from other sections willing to join the SSM? What is the political scenario, particularly, when a 4-5 cornered contest is on the cards. We will present a report to the SSM on these issues,” said Kadian.

BKU (Dakounda), till now a fence sitter, is holding a meeting of its cadre in Barnala on Monday (January 10). In addition to the political scenario, it will also discuss farmers’ demands that the Centre is yet to respond upon.

