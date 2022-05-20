Kharwar gang member injured in police encounter in Prayagraj, arrested

Police arrested another member of notorious Kharwar gang after an encounter in Prayagraj on Thursday morning. Seven members of the gang had already been arrested on May 4.

Police claimed that the members of this gang were involved in sensational murders of five members of a family including a child in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai area of trans-Ganga of the district on April 22.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Police teams received a tip off about the presence of criminals near Bhaisahi village. The teams reached the spot and asked the suspects to surrender, but they opened fire on police teams. Police teams also fired in retaliation following which one of the miscreants received a bullet injury in his leg while his accomplice fled the spot. Police team recovered a country made pistol and some ammunition from the spot,” said Ajay Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prayagraj.

The criminal received a bullet injury in his leg during cross firing. The arrested gang member was wanted by police and was carrying a cash reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest.

The injured miscreant was identified as Chintu Kharwar of Barun area of Aurangabad district of Bihar. His accomplice was identified as Bundela aka Sarangi Kharwar. Chintu Kharwar is an active gang member of Kharwar gang.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seven members of the gang, including Chintu’s brother Nabla Kharwar, were arrested after an encounter on May 4. Chintu and Bundela were planning to commit another heinous crime but were arrested by police teams.

Police officials said that the gang members carry out reconnaissance before committing robberies at homes located at isolated places. They not only commit loots but also rape the women before killing all members of the family.