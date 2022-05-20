Kharwar gang member injured in police encounter in Prayagraj, arrested
Police arrested another member of notorious Kharwar gang after an encounter in Prayagraj on Thursday morning. Seven members of the gang had already been arrested on May 4.
Police claimed that the members of this gang were involved in sensational murders of five members of a family including a child in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai area of trans-Ganga of the district on April 22.
“Police teams received a tip off about the presence of criminals near Bhaisahi village. The teams reached the spot and asked the suspects to surrender, but they opened fire on police teams. Police teams also fired in retaliation following which one of the miscreants received a bullet injury in his leg while his accomplice fled the spot. Police team recovered a country made pistol and some ammunition from the spot,” said Ajay Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prayagraj.
The criminal received a bullet injury in his leg during cross firing. The arrested gang member was wanted by police and was carrying a cash reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest.
The injured miscreant was identified as Chintu Kharwar of Barun area of Aurangabad district of Bihar. His accomplice was identified as Bundela aka Sarangi Kharwar. Chintu Kharwar is an active gang member of Kharwar gang.
Seven members of the gang, including Chintu’s brother Nabla Kharwar, were arrested after an encounter on May 4. Chintu and Bundela were planning to commit another heinous crime but were arrested by police teams.
Police officials said that the gang members carry out reconnaissance before committing robberies at homes located at isolated places. They not only commit loots but also rape the women before killing all members of the family.
This should start with one of his paheliyan, or riddles. In Sufism, a death anniversary is celebrated, not mourned, and the celebrations began last night in central Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, where Khusro's grave lies. Khusro isn't only celebrated for his verses. Devoted to a Sufi who was disdainful of emperors, Khusro himself made his living by serving in their courts. Khusro also compiled a Hindi-Persian dictionary and composed several wordplay riddles.
Despite 66% dip in mustard yield, Punjab farmers reaping bumper profits
Notwithstanding an estimated fall in the yield of up to 66% or three quintals per acre, mustard growers in Punjab are hoping to recover production losses in the coming weeks of the 2022-23 rabi marketing season following jump in rates. Market watchers say farmers are being paid ₹6,200-7,000 per quintal which is up to 39% higher than the MSP of ₹5,050.
DSR paddy sowing method not an overnight success: PAU expert
The Punjab government-backed water-saving direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique for sowing paddy is not an over night wonder, but a result of four years of strenuous research trials that is proving beneficial for cultivating short-duration rice varieties and is also a boon for basmati cultivation, according to the principal researcher of the project at Punjab Agricultural University, Dr Mukhtar Singh Gill.
Held for spying for ISI, accused sent to two-day police remand
The state special operation cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Zaffar Riaz of Kolkata and his associate Mohd Shamshad of Bihar for allegedly providing information related to buildings of the various Indian military stations to a Pakistan-based intelligence officer. During this period, he got in touch with a Pakistan intelligence officer, Awais, who allured him to work for the ISI. Zaffar also introduced Shamshad to Awais.
CM meets Shah: 2,000 additional troops to be deployed in Punjab, say Mann
Chandigarh/Delhi : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said about 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel will be deployed in Punjab to enhance security as there have been regular inputs regarding attempts by some miscreants to create trouble in the state. The chief minister spoke about the additional deployment after a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi during which the latter assured him of all assistance from the central government.
