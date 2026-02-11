After a 12-hour search, police in Bihar’s Purnea district on Wednesday morning safely recovered two children, aged four and three, who were allegedly kidnapped from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where their mother is undergoing treatment for tuberculosis, officials said. Kidnapped children reunited with ailing mother within 12 hours

Officials added that CCTV footage played a crucial role in tracing and recovering the children.

The children were allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday by two women who posed as relatives of the ailing mother. Although the suspects have been identified, they have not yet been arrested.

Confirming the safe recovery, station house officer (SHO) Raj Nandini Sinha of the Phanishwar Nath Renu police outpost said, “The women left the children in the Maranga police station area and fled, apparently due to mounting police pressure.” She added that raids are underway to arrest the accused.

Police said the children are too young to provide any information about the motive behind the kidnapping, and further details will emerge only after the accused are arrested. After their recovery, the children were reunited with their mother, Gurhiya Devi (35), who remains under treatment at the GMCH.

The incident came to light when the woman’s eldest daughter, Shivani Kumari (8), informed hospital staff, following which local police were alerted.

Taking serious note of the incident, Purnea superintendent of police (SP) Sweety Sahrawat formed a special team led by sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Jyoti Shankar. The team subsequently traced and recovered the children.

The woman’s husband had died two months ago. She was later evicted from her rented accommodation, forcing the family to take shelter on the roadside. On January 27, when she fell unconscious, an unidentified person got her admitted to GMCH, where she has been staying along with her three children.

Meanwhile, doctors said her condition remains serious. “We are not only treating the woman but also taking care of her children,” said GMCH superintendent Dr Sanjay Kumar.