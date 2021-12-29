Killers of Etah trader still untraceable, cops recover car used by criminals

Agra Aligarh police are yet to trace the killers involved in the murder of a cement trader from Etah, who was shot dead on Monday evening on Ramghat road in Aligarh. Meanwhile, the police have recovered the car used in the crime and constituted five police teams to nab the assailants.

The car used by criminals was traced near a canal in Harduaganj area late on Monday night. It was looted from Farah police station area of Mathura district on October 14, police said.

“We have recovered more than 100 CCTV footages and they are being scanned to find clues about the shooters. With the matter being inter-district issue, police teams are also being sent at all possible spots to nab the criminals. Five police teams have been constituted and those involved the murder will be soon behind the bars,” said Kailanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Aligarh, on Tuesday.

“The trader Sandeep Gupta was in his car with his driver and an employee while his both gunners, private and that of police, were not with him. They were in separate car which also had manager of Gupta. Suspects are being interrogated to reach the culprits,” said Kuldeep Singh Gunawat, SP (City), Aligarh. Police were primarily working out on enmity theory and believed that it was the work of hired shooters chasing the victim trader, he added.

On Monday evening, the cement trader Sandeep Gupta, who was in his car, stopped for a while on his way, when the accused, three to four in number, in another car got down and fired at the trader from close range hitting him on face and neck. The trader was rushed to trauma center in Aligarh but was declared dead. The trader’s body was sent for postmortem and it reached Aliganj town on Tuesday. The traders and shopkeepers in Aliganj were much agitated and closed markets to protest the killing. There were road jams also lodged by the angry mob.