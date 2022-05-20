Kisan Mahapanchayat of Baliyan khap on May 29

Giving a unity call to khaps and farmers, Baliyan khap has convened a Kisan Mahapanchayat in village Kakda of Muzaffarnagar on May 29.

There are more than a dozen khaps which are active in the region and they play a significant role in people’s social life. These khaps also played important role during the 13-month-long farmers’ movement. Many khaps had extended their support to the movement and also arranged food and shelter for the agitating farmers.

The centre for Sarv Khap is situated in village Soram of district Muzaffarnagar where Choudhary of khaps gather to discuss different social issues and pass their decrees from here which work as guidelines for the members of respective khaps.

General secretary of Sarv Khap, Subhash Baliyan, alleged that attempts were being made to spoil harmonious atmosphere between khaps and therefore it was felt to call a mahapanchayat to discuss the issue.

Baliyan said that there were many khaps but we wanted to start discussion from our own Baliyan khap which is one of the biggest khaps with its members in 84 villages. He further said that Thambedar (local heads of the khap) of Baliyan khap and villagers have been invited in the panchayat with the sole agenda to maintain harmonious atmosphere between khaps and maintain the dignity of the khap heads.

Baliyan said that khaps have always worked for the betterment of the society and brought reforms in it. He said that in the past two years, some incidents occurred which were against the dignity and pride of the khap choudharys.

“We need to maintain respect and honour of khap choudharys because khaps are inseparable part of the society,” said Baliyan explaining that after discussing the issue in Baliyan khaps, similar request would be made to other khaps as well.

He added that it was important to maintain the dignity and pride of khaps intact. He further said that farmers would associate with those who will work for their welfare.

It is worth mentioning that on account of differences between the choudhary of Gathwala khap Ch Rajendra Singh Malik and head of Baliyan khap Ch Naresh Tikait, the faction of BKU which formed a new organisation with name of BKU (apolitical) has made Ch Rajendra Singh its patron.