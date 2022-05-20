Kisan Mahapanchayat of Baliyan khap on May 29
Giving a unity call to khaps and farmers, Baliyan khap has convened a Kisan Mahapanchayat in village Kakda of Muzaffarnagar on May 29.
There are more than a dozen khaps which are active in the region and they play a significant role in people’s social life. These khaps also played important role during the 13-month-long farmers’ movement. Many khaps had extended their support to the movement and also arranged food and shelter for the agitating farmers.
The centre for Sarv Khap is situated in village Soram of district Muzaffarnagar where Choudhary of khaps gather to discuss different social issues and pass their decrees from here which work as guidelines for the members of respective khaps.
General secretary of Sarv Khap, Subhash Baliyan, alleged that attempts were being made to spoil harmonious atmosphere between khaps and therefore it was felt to call a mahapanchayat to discuss the issue.
Baliyan said that there were many khaps but we wanted to start discussion from our own Baliyan khap which is one of the biggest khaps with its members in 84 villages. He further said that Thambedar (local heads of the khap) of Baliyan khap and villagers have been invited in the panchayat with the sole agenda to maintain harmonious atmosphere between khaps and maintain the dignity of the khap heads.
Baliyan said that khaps have always worked for the betterment of the society and brought reforms in it. He said that in the past two years, some incidents occurred which were against the dignity and pride of the khap choudharys.
“We need to maintain respect and honour of khap choudharys because khaps are inseparable part of the society,” said Baliyan explaining that after discussing the issue in Baliyan khaps, similar request would be made to other khaps as well.
He added that it was important to maintain the dignity and pride of khaps intact. He further said that farmers would associate with those who will work for their welfare.
It is worth mentioning that on account of differences between the choudhary of Gathwala khap Ch Rajendra Singh Malik and head of Baliyan khap Ch Naresh Tikait, the faction of BKU which formed a new organisation with name of BKU (apolitical) has made Ch Rajendra Singh its patron.
Robots serve food to diners at recently opened Noida restaurant
Robots serving food at a restaurant may look like a scene straight out of a sci-fi film but it has been made a reality at a recently opened eatery in Noida's Sector 104. Run by Jaipur-based firm TLC Hospitality, which opened the first branch of the eatery in Jaipur in 2019, the restaurant serves various cuisines and is being touted as Noida's first robot-assisted restaurant.
ICMR selects six GIMS students for short-term studentship programme
Noida: The Indian Council of Medical Research has selected six students for its short-term studentship programme from Government Institute of Medical Sciences. A total of 1,531 students have been selected for the programme from various medical colleges across the country this year. This programme was initiated by ICMR in 1979 in order to promote interest and aptitude for research among medical undergraduates.
Kharwar gang member injured in police encounter in Prayagraj, arrested
Police arrested another member of notorious Kharwar gang after an encounter in Prayagraj on Thursday morning. Police claimed that the members of this gang were involved in sensational murders of five members of a family including a child in Khevrajpur village of Tharwai area of trans-Ganga of the district on April 22.
Traffic police start drive against illegal parking in Noida
The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Thursday started a drive against illegal parking and encroachment in the district, following directions on road safety and decongestion issued by chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a meeting on Wednesday evening. Traffic police also asked residents to inform them if they found vehicles parked illegally. Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar added that they are emphasising on checking speeding vehicles to reduce the number of accidents and casualties.
GB Nagar education dept directs shutting down of 16 private schools operating without recognition
Gautam Budh Nagar's basic education officer on Wednesday came out with a notice listing 16 private schools in the district, which were shut down for allegedly running without recognition certificates, and issued directions for their closure with immediate effect. “Notices have been issued to the operators of these schools and they have been ordered to shut down the institutions with immediate effect,” said the officer.
